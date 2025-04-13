British Steel staff launch race to keep Scunthorpe blast furnaces on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A crucial meeting is scheduled for Monday between British Steel staff and civil servants in a desperate attempt to save Britain’s last primary steelmaking plant from permanent closure.

The government took control of the company on Saturday, inheriting a precarious situation. The immediate challenge is securing essential raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore, to keep the two blast furnaces at the Scunthorpe plant operational.

Failure to obtain these materials will lead to the cooling of the furnaces, potentially causing irreparable damage and ending steelmaking in the Lincolnshire town.

On Sunday, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was unable to guarantee this would not happen but said taking over the plant had given the Government “a chance” to save it.

Dozens of businesses, including Tata and Rainham Steel, have rallied to help British Steel with offers of managerial support and raw materials following the Government’s takeover.

Mr Reynolds said: “When I said steelmaking has a future in the UK, I meant it.

“That’s why we’ve passed these new powers to save British Steel at Scunthorpe, and that’s why my team are already hard at work on the ground to keep jobs going and furnaces burning.”

The need to secure raw materials and prevent the blast furnaces cooling was the primary reason for the Government recalling Parliament on Saturday to pass emergency legislation to keep the site open.

Jingye, British Steel’s Chinese owners, had not only stopped ordering raw materials but had begun selling off existing supplies, sparking concerns the plant could close within days.

Officials from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), along with British Steel staff, will spend Monday working to bring nearby materials on to the site, as well as ensuring staff continue to be paid, the department said.

open image in gallery The Prime Minister took the unusual step of recalling Parliament from recess on a Saturday to pass emergency legislation allowing the Government to take control of British Steel (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

The offers of support from other businesses also mean that British Steel is reassessing its options.

This includes possibly reversing Jingye’s decision to take one of the blast furnaces temporarily offline as early as Monday using a “salamander tap”, a procedure said to be dangerous.

Ministers remain hopeful that a private investor can be found for British Steel, with the cost of modernising the Scunthorpe plant expected to run into billions of pounds.

But over the weekend, Mr Reynolds admitted that full nationalisation remained the most likely option in the short term.

He said: “Steel is vital for our national security and our ambitious plans for the housing, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors in the UK.

“We will set out a long-term plan to co-invest with the private sector to ensure steel in the UK has a bright and sustainable future.”

However, the Conservatives have accused the Government of acting “too late” and implementing a “botched nationalisation” after ignoring warnings about the risk to British Steel.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said: “The Labour Government have landed themselves in a steel crisis entirely of their own making. They’ve made poor decisions and let the unions dictate their actions.”