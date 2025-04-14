Blue Origin launch live: Katy Perry and all-female crew to fly into space on Jeff Bezos rocket
US singer will join five other women on the first all-female trip to space in more than six decades
Katy Perry and five other women are about to be launched into space on the first all-female mission in more than six decades.
The crew will journey to the edge of space in an autonomous rocket made by Blue Origin, the private space firm owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Perry will be joined by former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and journalist Lauren Sanchez. In a post with Ms Sanchez, she wrote that she would put “the 'ass' in astronaut”.
The rocket is set for lift-off as part of Blue Origin Flight NS-31 on April 14 at 8.30am local time, or 2.30pm in the UK.
The craft will then fly through space for around four minutes before floating back down to Earth, with the entire journey taking a little over 10 minutes.
Who else is on the Blue Origin space trip with Katy Perry?
Though Katy Perry has taken up much of the headlines ahead of the trip (including the one above), she’s actually part of a six-strong team on the Blue Origin mission. You can read more about everyone involved – as well as more details – here.
