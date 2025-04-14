Oprah cries as she sees best friend Gayle King go into space on Blue Origin flight

Oprah Winfrey cried as she witnessed her best friend Gayle King fly into space on an all-female Blue Origin flight with Katy Perry on Monday, 14 April.

The journey was organised by the private space firm owned by Jeff Bezos.

The Amazon founder's partner, journalist Lauren Sanchez, was among those on board. Other crew members included former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Blue Origin's Flight NS-31 launched at 8.30am local time in West Texas.

The craft flew through space for around four minutes before floating back down to Earth, with the entire journey taking a little over 10 minutes.