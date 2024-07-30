Olympian Noah Lyles laughs off criticism of his painted nails

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Olympian Noah Lyles has brushed off the criticism he’s faced for having his nails painted.

The Team USA track and field star addressed the online critcism he faced after the Olympics’ Opening Ceremony during an interview with US Weekly, published on July 30. When he first arrived in Paris last week, Lyles had his nails painted white, with the word “ICON” written in blue polish across his nails.

On social media, the look divided viewers, with one alleging that painted nails were meant for women. However, Lyles said that he’s not letting the criticism get to him, since he doesn’t take the comments too seriously.

“I’m a person who knows that a lot of people have different opinions and they have them for different reasons,” he told US Weekly. “To be honest, I’m so confident in myself that it doesn’t really matter. I think it’s funny at times.”

He acknowledged that while he has an understanding for a difference in opinions, he finds amusement in how people on social media get so upset over some decisions he makes.

“Sometimes, it’s like: ‘Hey, I know you were brought up this way, but I was brought up that way,’ and the fact that you can’t see the differences of why I might do it, I find that entertaining,” he continued. “You know, people like me because I do this. I’m just being myself.”

The US sprinter also spoke candidly about his personality, and how sometimes he’s perceived in a negative light because of his confidence.

open image in gallery Noah Lyles painted nails at the Olympics opening ceremony ( Getty Images )

“The most misunderstood thing is the balance between cocky and confident,” he added. “There is a strong line that people assume my confidence is cockiness. I will say this. Anybody who thought I was cocky and met me, they’re instantly like: ‘Oh, that’s the nicest, coolest guy I’ve ever met in my life.’”

He further described how people’s opinions of him change once they get to know him. “I never blame anybody who thinks that I’m cocky. It’s just a ‘you haven’t met me situation.’ That’s all,” he concluded.

The 2024 Paris Olympics isn’t Lyles’ first time showcasing his painted nails. At the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in February, he had his nails painted red and black, and also shared a photo of his hands over his face after competing in the event on social media.

“I have waited and worked for eight years to see the numbers I have produced this year in the 60m. I’m so glad it’s finally here,” he wrote in the caption of his post on X at the time.

Lyles also had his nails painted white in June, after he won two gold medals at the US Olympic track and field trials.