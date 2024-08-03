Olympics LIVE: Tom Pidcock in men’s road race before Simone Biles in action and women’s 100m final
There are 27 gold medals to be won on the busiest day of the Olympics so far, building up to the women’s100m final
There are 27 gold medals up for grabs on day eight of the Olympics as Great Britain look to extend their record start to Paris 2024 on what could be a super Saturday.
The women’s 100m final is the pick of the late action while Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita hoping to challenge the might of the USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson and Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price.
Before then, Simone Biles is back in action and goes for her third gold of the Games in the vault final, while Max Whitlock bids for a historic fourth consecutive gold on pommel horse and Jake Jarman targets a medal on the floor.
Fresh off his stunning victory in the mountain bike, Tom Pidcock features in the men’s road race. It’s also the final day of rowing and Great Britain will be contenders in the men’s eight.
And the swimming is set to produce another night of drama with Katie Ledecky looking to continue her dominance of the 800m free and Great Britain able to field a strong side in the mixed 4x100m medley relay - especially if Adam Peaty is selected.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Saturday’s highlights
The fastest women in the world take centre stage at the Stade de France as Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith and the rest vie for 100 metres glory (8.20pm BST). Asher-Smith’s hopes of a first individual Olympic podium finish have been boosted by the withdrawal of Shericka Jackson, but look out for Julien Alfred, who could win St Lucia’s first medal in history.
Team GB’s Max Whitlock will bid for history as he seeks an unprecedented fourth consecutive medal on the pommel horse at 4.10pm BST, with Simone Biles also in action, looking to continue to vault herself into the record books from 3.20pm.
The final day of rowing at Vaires-sur-Marne with the men’s and women’s eights the last boats in the water— can the British men’s crew (10.10am) return to the top of the podium after missing out in Tokyo?
Over at La Defense Arena, meanwhile, Katie Ledecky is all but certain to win Olympic gold number nine in the 800 metres freestyle, a distance she has dominated for so long, but the mixed medley relay (8.33pm) could be a cracker, particularly if Great Britain can call upon Adam Peaty.
And the men’s road race (10am) will see the peloton test themselves on a tricky course weaving around Paris. The lumps, bumps, cobbles and climbs could favour home home Julian Alaphilippe or dynamite Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel — though Tom Pidcock can’t be ruled out as he swaps disciplines after mountain bike success.
Olympic competition continues on a super Saturday in the French capital
In the minutes before Teddy Riner entered the arena, Paris 2024 volunteers filled the aisles with phones set to record and security guards peered in from the gangways, trying to snatch a glimpse. A mob of photographers jostled for position at the edge of the tatami, and around them every seat inside the Grand Palais Ephemere was filled.
Then he arrived, all 6ft 8in and 23 stone of him, marching towards the stage as music blared and the fans screeched. Riner is a legend of judo and an icon of France. Here, in his hometown, he is adored like a benevolent king.
Ben Proud claimed the one medal missing from his collection as he bagged Olympic silver in the men’s 50 metres freestyle final.
Proud has won world, European and Commonwealth titles in his decorated career but he has had a couple of near misses for a podium spot at the Olympics – fourth at Rio 2016 and joint fifth at Tokyo 2020.
In Emily Craig’s house, there is a picture of the agonising photo finish that shows her and Imogen Grant missing an Olympic medal by just 0.01 seconds.
But in the city of Monet, Degas, and Chagall, they created their own masterpiece with a sensational gold medal in the “grand finale” of a three-year revenge tour.
Craig and Grant were dominant in the women’s lightweight pair final as British Rowing celebrated a sixth medal of these comeback Games, already four more than they managed in Tokyo.
To those of you looking to find out what happened on day seven of the Olympic Games, here is a quick recap from a British perspective:
It has been a brilliant day as far as the medal table is concerned, Britain have added three golds, three silvers and a bronze.
Harry Charles, alongside his father’s former teammates Scott Brash and Ben Maher won team show jumping gold at the Palace of Versailles.
Emily Craig and Imogen Grant secured gold in women’s lightweight double sculls, coming back after the heartbreak of Tokyo to stand at the top of the podium.
Bryony Page won Britain’s first trampolining gold medal, as she now has a medal of every colour.
So we’ve had a look at the gold medals Britain won on day seven, but now it’s time to look at the silvers:
It was a late defeat for Tom George and Oliver Wynne-Griffith. The pair had been one of Team GB’s gold medal hopes, and led for the majority of the race, but were just beaten at the line by Croatia, who won by 0.45 seconds.
In the evening it was time again to shift attention to the pool, where there were two silver medals, one for Ben Proud in the 50m freestyle, and one for Duncan Scott, who finished second to Leon Marchand in the 200m individual medley.
