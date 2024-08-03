✕ Close Teenager Phoebe Gill reveals she watched Gilmore Girls to beat pre-run nerves at first Olympics

There are 27 gold medals up for grabs on day eight of the Olympics as Great Britain look to extend their record start to Paris 2024 on what could be a super Saturday.

The women’s 100m final is the pick of the late action while Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita hoping to challenge the might of the USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson and Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price.

Before then, Simone Biles is back in action and goes for her third gold of the Games in the vault final, while Max Whitlock bids for a historic fourth consecutive gold on pommel horse and Jake Jarman targets a medal on the floor.

Fresh off his stunning victory in the mountain bike, Tom Pidcock features in the men’s road race. It’s also the final day of rowing and Great Britain will be contenders in the men’s eight.

And the swimming is set to produce another night of drama with Katie Ledecky looking to continue her dominance of the 800m free and Great Britain able to field a strong side in the mixed 4x100m medley relay - especially if Adam Peaty is selected.

