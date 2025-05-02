The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight tonight
Garcia returns from his drug-related ban to box Romero in Times Square, on a stacked card in New York City
This Friday, Ryan Garcia returns from his drug-related ban to box Rolly Romero in New York City – in Times Square, no less, as part of a stacked card and unique event.
The Ring Magazine, recently purchased by Saudi matchmaker Turki Alalshikh, is organising the card, which sees Garcia take on Romero while Devin Haney fights Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez faces Arnold Barboza Jr.
The plan is for Garcia and Haney, if both win, to square off against each other next, after Garcia shocked his fellow American with three knockdowns and a points win last April – before the result was overturned, keeping Haney’s unbeaten record intact.
It was overturned due to the revelation that Garcia, 26, had failed a pre-fight drug test, having already missed weight before the bout (an indiscretion that made “King Ryan” ineligible to take the WBC super-lightweight belt from Haney, 26).
Garcia was hit with a one-year ban, but that suspension is now up, and he returns to action this week. Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Garcia vs Romero will take place on Friday 2 May in Times Square, New York City. The event will begin at 1am BST on Saturday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday), and Garcia vs Romero is expected to headline the card, with ring walks likely at 4am BST on Saturday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Friday).
How can I watch it?
The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view. Fight fans can buy the event for £21.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US, and the equivalent of $24.99 for the rest of the world. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
Also note: fans can take advantage of the DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle for £34.99 in the UK, $90 in the US, and €39.99 in Europe; this bundle includes the Times Square event and Canelo vs Scull on 3 May.
If a customer buys either pay-per-view option, they can choose to have a seven-day free trial of the DAZN platform – with full access to all live events across a range of sports – or buy an annual DAZN subscription, which comes with the offer of the first month free.
Full fight card
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero (welterweight)
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez (welterweight)
Teofimo Lopez (champion) vs Arnold Barboza Jr (WBO super-lightweight title)
Reito Tsutsumi vs Levale Whittington (featherweight)
Odds
Garcia – 1/9; Romero – 11/2; draw – 20/1
Haney – 1/12; Ramirez – 13/1; draw – 18/1
Lopez – 4/9; Barboza Jr –15/8 ; draw – 16/1
