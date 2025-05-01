Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Friday night, one of the strangest events in boxing history will play out in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Three of the sport’s biggest Stateside stars will compete in Times Square, all in testing match-ups, as Ryan Garcia fights Rolly Romero, Devin Haney faces Jose Ramirez, and Teofimo Lopez takes on Arnold Barboza Jr.

It is an intriguing idea and an alluring event, yet while “heart” applies to the matter of location, that might be the extent of the soul involved. The latest details suggest that this fight card will be invite-only, so expect the boxers, their teams and select media, but very few fans – if any.

In that sense, the atmosphere might mimic those at Saudi Arabian events in recent years: subdued. Fittingly so, too, given this card will be staged by The Ring magazine, which was recently purchased by Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh. Saturday’s epic between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn in London was also organised by The Ring, apparently meaning Alalshikh put up his own money; still, these events are part of the same Saudi boxing drive, which has naturally drawn accusations of sportswashing.

If sportswashing is largely about optics, Friday’s event makes sense. The visuals of a boxing ring in Times Square might make for iconic photos that stand the test of time, yet the lack of a proper present audience will surely offset that element in the moment. At least Eubank Jr and Benn got to fight in front of a raucous home crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For what it’s worth, Alalshikh has said he wants to do Alcatraz Island next, the maximum-security prison operational between 1934 and 1963 (now a museum), which counted American gangster Al Capone among its most famous inmates. And as audacious as that prospect appears, you would be brave to bet against the Saudi adviser making it happen.

open image in gallery Times Square, which will host Friday’s unique boxing event ( Getty Images for Trickster )

open image in gallery Alcatraz Island in the 1930s, during its time housing a maximum-security prison ( AFP/Getty )

In any case, defenders of this ongoing Saudi boxing project would point to the continued, high-level matchmaking on display. If a ring is built on Alcatraz Island, expect top talents to enter it.

That is admittedly part of the upside on Friday, of course. Garcia, Haney and Lopez represent the present and future of American boxing, but their opponents are also all credible and dangerous (yes, even the oft-ridiculed Romero).

In Ramirez, the undefeated Haney takes on an accomplished former world champion. Meanwhile, Lopez’s opponent Barboza Jr recently stayed unbeaten by upsetting the underrated Jack Catterall on the latter’s home turf in Manchester.

There are also plenty of stakes. A rematch between Garcia and Haney, both 26, awaits if each is victorious in his welterweight debut, which is no given. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Lopez is defending his super-lightweight world title.

open image in gallery Clockwise from left: Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney ( Getty Images )

Truly, the narrative around Garcia and Haney is the most compelling. Against the odds, Garcia dropped Haney three times en route to a decision win last April, only for his triumph to be undermined by the post-fight revelation of a failed drug test. That factor, following his failed weigh-in and concerning online behaviour before the bout, saw his win overturned.

Now Garcia is fighting for redemption and the chance to set up a sequel with Haney, who, regardless of Garcia’s apparent enhancement in their fight, must be much better against Ramirez. “I want the world to see I’m still a force to be reckoned with,” Haney told The Independent in January. “I’m still one of the best fighters in the world, and that fight took nothing out of me. That’s important for me to prove to the world, prove to myself.”

And for Lopez, who has been slightly too inconsistent to back up his often controversial trash talk, Barboza Jr could be the worst kind of opponent: no-nonsense and never before beaten.

The odds favour Garcia, Haney and Lopez in their respective fights, yet there’s a feeling that each of them is capable of falling short, and that one of them might just. All eyes will be on the heart of NYC, and the six boxers will bring hands full of intent. The key question revolves around the soul of the event, and perhaps the soul of the sport.