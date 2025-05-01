Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in bitter back-and-forth at Times Square press conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are not fighting each other this weekend, but that did not stop the old rivals from trading barbs at a press conference for Friday’s boxing event in Times Square.

The unique show will see Garcia box Rolly Romero after Haney fights Jose Ramirez, with a rematch between “King Ryan” and the “Dream” on the cards if both win.

• Purchase the fights on DAZN now

Also fighting at the event in New York City are Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr, who clash over Lopez’s WBO super-lightweight belt. Meanwhile, Garcia and Haney are making their welterweight debuts, having clashed at super-lightweight last April. In that contest, “King Ryan” dropped his fellow American three times en route to a decision win, which was later overturned.

The result was rendered a No Contest upon the revelation that Garcia, 26, had failed a pre-fight drug test, while the controversial star also missed weight before the bout, making him ineligible to take the WBC super-lightweight belt from Haney, also 26.

There was even more drama, too, in the form of Garcia’s concerning online behaviour in the build-up to the fight, and this week’s press conference was the scene of more antagonism.

Addressing a run-in with Haney’s father and coach Bill at this week’s open workouts, Garcia said on Wednesday: “He was coming at my physique, but it’s all good. They were saying the same thing last time and they got their ass whooped last time, too! And you’ll get your ass whooped again!”

Ryan Garcia (right) during his overturned win against Devin Haney ( AP )

“He got off that Ostarine, and he don’t even sound the same!” the younger Haney responded, referencing the banned substance for which Garcia tested positive. “His voice changed back. Your physique changed, you’ve got t*****s now! Those muscles gone, your voice is gone. This motherf****r is gone!”

Bill Haney chimed in: “What the hell happened to Ryan Garcia? This is not the same Ryan Garcia at all.”

Garcia replied: “I’ve got multiple personalities, b***h! And you don’t want to see the crazy one! You don’t want to see the crazy personality, b***h! You and your son are some b*****s. You a big b***h!”

The Times Square event kicks off a stacked weekend of boxing. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez makes his Saudi debut on Saturday as he meets William Scull in an undisputed super-middleweight title fight, before Naoya Inoue makes his long-awaited return to the US on Sunday to defend his undisputed super-bantamweight belts against Ramon Cardenas.