Canelo vs Scull: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez looks to stay on track for his signed bout with Terence Crawford
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces William Scull this weekend in a bid to become a two-time undisputed super-middleweight champion, yet there is even more on the line in Riyadh.
As Canelo makes his Saudi debut, he must secure a victory to preserve his planned clash with Terence Crawford in September. That admittedly contrived super-fight, which will see Crawford go higher in weight than ever before, is part of Alvarez’s four-bout deal with the Saudis.
His unification clash with Cuba’s Scull (who holds the IBF belt, while Canelo owns the WBC, WBO and WBA and straps) is the first fight on the deal, before 2025 brings unknown opponents.
That said, Chris Eubank Jr has been linked to the Mexican superstar, and the Briton’s epic win against Conor Benn on Saturday may keep him in the conversation. Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Canelo vs Scull will take place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday 3 May. Timings for the event are yet to be announced, but the undercard is expected to begin around 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), with main-event ring walks at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view. Fight fans can buy the event for £21.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US, and the equivalent of $24.99 for the rest of the world. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
Also note: fans can take advantage of the DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle for £34.99 in the UK, $90 in the US, and €34.99 in Europe; this bundle includes the Canelo vs Scull and the Times Square event on Friday 2 May (Garcia vs Romeo, Haney vs Ramirez, and Lopez vs Barboza Jr.
Odds
Canelo – 1/33
Scull – 12/1
Draw – 22/1
Full fight card
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs William Scull (undisputed super-middleweight titles)
Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia (super-middleweight)
Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba (heavyweight)
Badou Jack (champion) vs Ryan Rozicki (WBC cruiserweight title)
Marco Verde vs Michel Polina (middleweight)
Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero (middleweight)
