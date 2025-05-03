Canelo vs Scull LIVE: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull on weight ahead of undisputed 168-pound title bout

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights William Scull tonight, as the Mexican icon makes his Saudi debut and aims to preserve a super-fight with Terence Crawford.

Canelo puts his unified super-middleweight titles on the line against IBF champion Scull, in a bid to become a two-time undisputed champion in the division.

And if Canelo is victorious, he’ll stay on track for a planned super-fight with Crawford, a fellow pound-for-pound talent who is due to venture up to 167lb to box Alvarez in September.

Scull, 32, is undefeated, but the Cuban has never faced an opponent of Canelo’s pedigree. Tonight’s main event in Riyadh could therefore produce a showcase performance from Alvarez, 34, as he approaches the biggest bout of his career. Follow live updates and results from Canelo vs Scull and the undercard fights below, or buy the event on DAZN here.