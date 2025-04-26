Jump to content
Independent
Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Eubank Jr holds off Conor Benn in boxing melodrama worthy of their fathers

Eubank Jr, with Sr in his corner in a late twist, won a scintillating duel with Benn – 30 years after their fathers settled their own bitter grudge

Alex Pattle
at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Saturday 26 April 2025 23:21 BST
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn show contrasting emotions at weigh-ins

Chris Eubank Jr won a thrilling fight with Conor Benn on Saturday night, outpointing his bitter rival 116-112 on all three scorecards in London.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, two-and-a-half years after they were first due to fight, Eubank Jr finished a see-saw contest in fine form to seal victory over Benn, handing the younger boxer his first professional loss.

There had been drama at the start – with Benn’s two adverse drug-test results thwarting their planned clash in 2022 – and there was drama at the end, as Eubank Sr arrived at the venue with his son, despite criticising the match-up for years.

Thirty-two years after Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, Conor’s father, rounded out their own rivalry with a draw, Jr did what his dad did in 1990: beat a Benn.

More follows...

