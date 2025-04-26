Chris Eubank Jr holds off Conor Benn in boxing melodrama worthy of their fathers
Eubank Jr, with Sr in his corner in a late twist, won a scintillating duel with Benn – 30 years after their fathers settled their own bitter grudge
Chris Eubank Jr won a thrilling fight with Conor Benn on Saturday night, outpointing his bitter rival 116-112 on all three scorecards in London.
At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, two-and-a-half years after they were first due to fight, Eubank Jr finished a see-saw contest in fine form to seal victory over Benn, handing the younger boxer his first professional loss.
There had been drama at the start – with Benn’s two adverse drug-test results thwarting their planned clash in 2022 – and there was drama at the end, as Eubank Sr arrived at the venue with his son, despite criticising the match-up for years.
Thirty-two years after Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, Conor’s father, rounded out their own rivalry with a draw, Jr did what his dad did in 1990: beat a Benn.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments