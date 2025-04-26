The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Eubank Jr vs Benn LIVE: Start time and second weigh-in updates
Follow live as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn settle their bitter grudge, over 30 years after their fathers rounded out their own rivalry
It all comes down to this: Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn meet in a grudge match tonight, more than two years after they were first due to fight – and over 30 years after their fathers last clashed.
In 1990, Eubank Sr stopped Nigel Benn, who fought his rival to a draw in their 1993 rematch. Now, the sons square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in a unique extension of their fathers’ feud. And there is genuine bad blood between Eubank Jr and Benn, with the former taking great issue with his opponent’s adverse drug-test findings in 2022, which thwarted their planned bout that year.
Benn, 28, was subsequently suspended in Britain but fought twice in the US, staying unbeaten and finally being cleared to box on home soil in late 2024. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Eubank Jr has competed three times since, trading stoppage wins with Liam Smith and TKOing Kamil Szeremeta more recently.
Tonight, Benn fights two weights above his usual division, as he meets Eubank Jr at middleweight, although the latter was heavily fined for a minor weigh-in miss and also had a rehydration clause to battle; but he weighed-in under the 170lb allowance this morning.
All aspects make for a huge night for British boxing, as the rivals top a stacked card in London. What’s more: Nigel will be in his son’s corner, although Sr’s strained relationship with Jr means the elder Eubank is due to be absent. Follow live updates and results from Eubank Jr vs Benn and the undercard fights, below. Purchase the event on DAZN here.
Eubank Jr vs Benn LIVE: Undercard in full
Subject to late changes, here is the full fight card:
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (middleweight)
Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur (light-heavyweight)
Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna (middleweight)
Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton (cruiserweight)
Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke (cruiserweight)
Eubank Jr vs Benn LIVE: How to watch fight
The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in more than 200 countries worldwide. The PPV is priced at £19.95 in the UK, $24.99 in the US, and €24.99 in Europe. The event will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.95.
Viewers do not need a subscription to either platform to purchase the PPV, but buying the DAZN PPV grants you seven days of free access to the entire platform. You can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.
Eubank Jr vs Benn LIVE: What time does fight start?
Main-card coverage will start at 5pm BST, with main-event ring walks expected at around 10pm BST.
Chris Eubank Jr makes weight at rehydration clause weigh-in
Chris Eubank Jr has made the weight for this morning’s rehyrdation clause weigh-in after being hit with a £375,000 fine for minor weigh-in miss on Friday.
Eubank Jr came in at 169.4lbs, 0.6lbs under the allowed 170lbs limit, while Conor Benn weighed in at 165lbs.
Everything is now set for tonight’s clash between the two fighters.
Eubank Jr vs Benn LIVE: Fight day begins
