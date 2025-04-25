Chris Eubank Jr hit with massive fine for missing weight ahead of Conor Benn clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has been hit with a £500,000 fine after missing weight for Saturday’s fight with Conor Benn.

On Friday morning, Benn tipped the scales at 156.4lb, comfortably under the 160lb limit, while Eubank Jr was nowhere to be seen in the following hour.

And when he finally took to the scales, he came in at 160.2lb, before a second effort of 160.05lb. While it was a minuscule miss, Eubank Jr will have to pay £500,000 per his contract.

If the 35-year-old exceeds Saturday morning’s final limit of 170lb, he will be struck with a “further penalty”, according to event organisers The Ring.

In the build-up to Saturday’s main event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Eubank Jr had teased that he might intentionally miss weight and accept a fine – to put his body through less stress, and to give himself an advantage on fight night. However, the miss was so minor that it surely cannot have been intentional.

With Saturday’s fight in London taking place at middleweight, Benn is venturing two divisions above his usual fighting weight of 147lb. He reacted to Eubank Jr’s weight miss in a video on social media, laughing and saying: “Show me the motherf****** money.”

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn at their final press conference on Thursday ( Getty Images )

When Eubank Jr and Benn fight this weekend, the bout will play out two-and-a-half years after they were first due to clash, and more than 30 years after their fathers last fought each other.

In 1990, Eubank Sr stopped Nigel Benn, before the British rivals fought to a draw in 1993. In late 2022, Eubank Jr vs Benn was booked as a unique extension of their fathers’ rivalry, but the contest collapsed on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test results.

He was then suspended from boxing in Britain until late 2024, though he did compete twice in the US in the meantime. In 2023, the WBC suggested that Benn’s adverse results could have been caused by excessive consumption of eggs. In reference to that suggestion, Eubank Jr slapped Benn in the face with an egg in February – and received a £100,000 fine for doing so.