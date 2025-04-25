Eubank Jr vs Benn weigh-in LIVE: Bitter rivals square off for final time ahead of grudge match
Eubank Jr and Benn will meet at today’s weigh-in before Saturday’s evening’s highly-anticipated fight after an explosive press conference on Thursday
The bout has been a long time coming, having initially been schedule to take place two-and-a-half years ago, only to be scuppered by Benn’s adverse drug-test results, and will finally happen more than 30 years after their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Sr, fought each other for the second and final time in a legendary contest.
It sets the stage for another fascinating head to head at today’s weigh-in, as Benn moves up two divisions to face Eubank Jr, who is set to be restricted by a rehydration clause.
Follow all the action from the weigh-in at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below:
Who better to look back on Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn’s rivalry than Steve Bunce? He’s one of very few people who was at both of their fights and will also be at Saturday’s!
Moments before the first bell rings sometime after 10.30pm at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, Conor Benn will scowl at Chris Eubank Jr.
Over Benn’s shoulder will be his father Nigel, once a devil in the ring, now his son’s guardian angel. Across the canvas, Eubank Jr may glare back at the younger Benn, or he might opt for a smirk. He knows, after all, how to wind up his rival.
But in Eubank Jr’s corner, the picture will be incomplete. Eubank Sr will not be there to support his son. Not in a fight like this, one that has been branded simply a “disgrace” by the usually loquacious Chris Sr.
Here is the sad truth behind what could be the greatest moment of Eubank Jr’s career:
When Conor Benn visited the most remote depths of his personal hell, the most unhospitable corners in the underworld of his mind, he nearly decided he did not want to resurface.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it through this period,” he said in 2023, and when asked by Piers Morgan if he had felt suicidal, Benn admitted: “Yeah, I’d say so. And it upsets me now, because I don’t know how I got so bad.”
Benn’s innocence has been debated and doubted for two-and-a-half years, ever since the revelation that the now-28-year-old had returned two adverse drug-test results. Those Voluntary Anti-Doping Association findings came to light just days before he was due to face Chris Eubank Jr, plunging Benn into darkness and a different fight altogether: with fans, boxing authorities, and himself.
To this day, Benn proclaims his innocence. He has shed tears privately and publicly – tears which some take as signs of innocence, while others perceive each drop as a betrayal of his guilt. That is how drastic the division is among fans.
Will Benn ever be forgiven? And does he need to be?
Here’s Will Castle’s report from yesterday’s press conference, where Eubank Jr spoke candidly about the “pain” of losing his brother, and of his strained relationship with his father:
What time is today’s weigh-in?
Eubank Jr and Benn will conduct an official weigh-in at 11am BST, before the ceremonial weigh-in takes place at 6pm BST.
Will there be any last-minute drama today? If either man misses weight or violates the rehydration clause, there will be a fine.
On that note, Eubank Jr said in February that he could ignore the clause and accept the financial penalty! Surely a bluff.
What weight is Eubank Jr vs Benn being fought at and why?
The fight is being fought at middleweight (160lb), with Benn required to move up two divisions from welterweight (147lb) to fight Eubank Jr. This is up from the weight limit of 157lb agreed for the initial fight in 2022, before it was cancelled.
Eubank Jr is a natural middleweight and has also competed at super-middleweight (168lb), so will possess the weight advantage.
However, there is a hydration clause that will restrict either man from weighing more than 170lb on fight night, which could work against Eubank Jr.
Welcome to the Eubank Jr vs Benn weigh-in!
Chris Eubank Jr’s grudge match with Conor Benn is just over 24 hours away, and the British rivals will face off one final time in today’s weigh-in ahead of tomorrow’s highly-anticipated fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The bout has been a long time coming, having initially been schedule to take place two-and-a-half years ago, only to be scuppered by Benn’s adverse drug-test results. It will finally happen more than 30 years after their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Sr, fought each other for the second and final time in a legendary contest.
February’s first press conference between Eubank Jr, 35, and Benn, 28, saw the former slap his rival with an egg, while the follow-up that week was without physical action, though it was still captivating.
Yesterday’s press conference was similarly enthralling, as Eubank Jr spoke deeply about his “pain”, including around the loss of his brother Sebastian and the poor state of his relationship with his father. It sets the stage for another fascinating head to head at today’s weigh-in.
