Chris Eubank Sr arrives with Jr to huge cheers in shock twist before Conor Benn bout

Chris Eubank Sr has shocked the world and arrived alongside Eubank Jr to support his son ahead of tonight’s mammoth clash with Conor Benn.

Eubank Jr and Benn’s volatile rivalry culminates at a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, more than three decades on from when Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own bitter in-ring grudge.

• FOLLOW LIVE: Eubank Jr faces Benn in grudge match, 30 years after fathers’ final clash

Despite his obvious role in the story, Eubank Sr had vowed not to be any part of the bout, heavily criticising the fact Benn has had to come up two weight divisions to fight his son, which he fears could put the 28-year-old in peril of serious, life-altering injuries.

However, in a shock twist just a couple of hours out from ring walks, Eubank Sr has appeared alongside his son for the first time in years, evoking a vociferous reaction from those in attendance.

There were huge cheers as Eubank Sr was shown on screen exiting a car with Eubank Jr, leading to non-stop chatter in the crowd for minutes afterwards.

Footage was then shown of the Benns, Nigel and Conor, watching the Eubanks arrive from their dressing room, adding to the cinematic feel.

Chris Eubank Jr (left) arrives with his father ( @DAZNBoxing via X )

“This is the show, this is what we do,” Eubank Sr later told DAZN. “The idea was always to come dressed and ready to roll.” Nigel Benn, meanwhile, told Sky Sports: “I’m glad he’s here, I’m so glad. I wanted him here, it’s a family affair.”

Sr’s words suggest his expected absence might have been a ruse, yet Eubank Jr spoke candidly on Thursday about the “pain” caused by his estranged relationship with his father, insisting that the difficulties of his weight-cut paled in comparison to his family issues outside the ring.

He said: “My own father, a man I idolised for my entire life, doesn’t speak to me. We haven’t spoken for years. He thinks I’m a disgrace.

“These things are what pain is to me. If I can deal with all of these trials and tribulations, then the weight-cut and the rehydration clause... these are all things that are not an issue.”

However, it appears progress has been made at rekindling their father-son bond, with Eubank Sr accompanying his son ahead of this seismic bout with the offspring of his greatest rival.

Ring walks for the main event are expected from 10pm BST, with there now a strong possibility Eubank Sr is in his son’s corner for the first time since 2019.