Chris Eubank Sr breaks down in tears and brands Eubank Jr vs Benn ‘a disgrace’

Chris Eubank Sr has gone on an emotional tirade against his son’s upcoming clash with Conor Benn, branding it as a “disgrace” as he strives to prevent a repeat of one of his darkest career days.

Eubank Sr has become estranged from Chris Eubank Jr in the months leading up to the bout, which comes more than three decades after he settled his own bitter grudge with Conor’s father Nigel Benn.

The British boxing legend has expressed his disgust at the fight going ahead, taking severe issue with the fact Benn is coming up two weight classes for the fight - something Eubank Sr is convinced will cost “The Destroyer” his career.

Feeling Benn is putting himself in serious danger by fighting 14lbs above his natural weight, Eubank Sr is doing all that he can to convince his son not to take part in the mismatch, knowing full well the horrors that come with nearly take a life in the ring.

Eubank Sr inflicted a career-ending and life-threatening brain injury to Michael Watson during their contest in 1991. While Watson’s long yet remarkable recovery has been a marvel to see, his injury acts as a pertinent reminder of the dangers of boxing, and Eubank Sr joined his former opponent for a mile walk in aid of the charity i-Neuro on Wednesday to raise awareness.

With emotions high, Eubank Sr broke down when discussing his son’s upcoming bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, blasting both Eubank Jr and the promoters for the letting it happen.

“It’s a slap in Michael’s face,” he told iFL TV. “ Stand up for him by not going along with the nonsense and the circus that's been created for this farce of a fight, which is between one fighter who is at two or three weights above the smaller guy. The smaller guy in Conor Benn has had his career destroyed for one fight. My son coming down from 168lbs to 160lbs puts his life in danger.

“My son is having to boil himself down to 160lbs. Three years ago, they were talking about him coming down 157lbs. This is daylight murder. and when I say murder, you say that’s a bit too strong. Yes, my brother died at the hands of the promoters - 20 losses and 27 fights, being brought in as fodder. I'm speaking from experience, it’s real for me. My brother died, frontal lobe dementia - the promoters are responsible for that.

“We have to protect the fighters and the biggest example of this is Michael Watson. I am so hurt by what’s happened to him and this is the situation they’re putting my son in now. They’re destroying Conor’s career if they haven’t already destroyed it.

“This is a disgrace, and if you don’t think this is a disgrace, fight me. I said it and you all need to say it to actually make the Boxing Board of Control do something. We can’t run amok. We are not a country of baboons.”

Eubank Jr and Benn were meant to square off all the way back in October 2022, but the fight fell apart on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test findings, leading him to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently. When the 28-year-old was finally cleared, his match-up with Eubank Jr, 35, was quickly rebooked.

The build has been very heated, with a press conference in February ending in chaos, as Eubank Jr slapped Benn in the face with an egg. It was a reference to the WBC saying in 2023 that “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable excuse” for Benn’s adverse drug-test findings. Another press conference, two days later, saw Eubank Jr threaten Nigel Benn, who put his hands around the younger man’s neck in the week’s earlier chaos.

Widespread media attention has accompanied with the blood feud that’s developed, with Tottenham Hotspur’s 60,000-plus seater stadium expected to be sold out for the fight on April 26.

Eubank Sr believes money has blinded his son from morality inside the ring, insisting that there’s no getting through to him on the matter.

“He won't listen to me,” Eubank Sr added. “He is looking at all the money. What does the dad do if the son won’t listen? Then the dad has to come and speak to the public directly.

“My son will not listen. For him, he’s being drawn into the however many millions, the money he’s being paid. The point I'm making again is we have a duty of care to fighters.”