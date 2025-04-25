Eubank Jr vs Benn glove row almost leads to backstage scrap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 11th-hour glove dispute before Chris Eubank Jr’s fight with Conor Benn almost led to a physical altercation on Friday.

Eubank Jr and Benn are set to clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, two-and-a-half years after their bout was first due, and more than 30 years after their fathers last fought.

Eubank Jr vs Benn was delayed in October 2022 upon the short-notice revelation that Benn had returned two drug-test results, and the reorganised bout has faced late drama again this week.

On Friday morning, Eubank Jr was hit with a £375,000 fine for missing weight (160lb) by 0.05lb, and he could face another penalty if he violates Saturday’s 170lb limit.

More drama ensued in the evening, as Matchroom CEO Frank Smith – on Benn’s team, so to speak – was held back while arguing with Eubank’s adviser Mazhar Majeed, who was given a prison sentence in 2010 after being accused of fixing a cricket match between England and Pakistan.

The pair began arguing after one of Eubank Jr’s team members took issue with the apparent presence of horse hair in the gloves for Saturday’s main event.

“The contract we had is no horse hair,” says a figure on Eubank Jr’s team, in footage posted by Matchroom, to which Smith replies: “The contract says ‘gloves that are approved by the British Boxing Board of Control’ (BBBofC).”

BBBofC boss Robert Smith says: “Those gloves are approved by the BBBofC, job done. You should have been here at the beginning. They’re done.”

open image in gallery Matchroom CEO Frank Smith is held back ( @MatchroomBoxing via X )

Eubank Jr’s team member says: “This is not okay, it’s not okay. We specified all the way through that we don’t want horse in.” However, Robert Smith hit back: “You haven’t involved the BBBofC, and the BBBofC are the people who approve the gloves. Those gloves are approved [...] I don’t know what contract you have.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Frank Smith says: “Our contract is that the BBBofC approves the gloves, as per every contract we’ve ever done around the world.”

Eubank Jr’s team member replies: “Listen, it’s gonna be what it is, but that’s not okay, it’s not okay.” Robert Smith says: “It’s okay with us. I accept your opinion, but we’ve approved the gloves already. We’ll see you all tomorrow.”

Majeed interjects, “Then know that Conor Benn’s gonna get some money off his contract, you heard me,” as he and Frank Smith begin to make physical contact.

open image in gallery Mazhar Majeed arguing with Robert Smith ( Matchroom Boxing )

“Maz, I’m not scared of you,” says a laughing Frank Smith, to which Majeed responds: “I don’t give a f***, p***k.” Majeed then uses the insult again, as Frank Smith says: “Come on, come outside. You keep turning around and saying it, come outside. I’m not gonna have a fight with you.”

Frank Smith then leaves, as Majeed asks Robert Smith: “Can I have a conversation with you outside?” After Robert Smith refuses, Majeed refers to Amir Khan’s last-minute dispute with Kell Brook in 2022: “But you were wrong last time, you were wrong last time in Khan vs Brook. Yes or no?”

Robert Smith attempts to end the conversation, but Majeed continues: “You’re wrong, you know you’re wrong, you was wrong with Khan vs Brook. You said the same thing at Khan vs Brook. Did he change the gloves or not?

“Do you want to get to that position [right before ring walks] tomorrow. You delayed half an hour, and it got changed in the end. We’re trying to solve this today rather than tomorrow, like you did last time. It’s simple.”