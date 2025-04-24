Nigel Benn defends Chris Eubank Jr after father’s ‘disgrace’ comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Benn has defended Chris Eubank Jr over his father’s comments, after Sr said this weekend’s fight with Conor Benn is a “disgrace”.

On Saturday, Eubank Jr will face Conor at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, more than 30 years after Nigel and Eubank Sr rounded out their own in-ring rivalry. Nigel will be in his son’s corner, but Eubank Sr is expected to be absent after condemning the match-up and hitting out at Jr for slapping Conor with an egg in February.

“I’m so sad Chris is not here, it’s a family affair,” Nigel Benn told Sky Sports at the public workouts on Wednesday (23 April).

“I don’t like to see a father and son fall out publicly; sort out your issues behind closed doors and make up. I wish Chris didn’t say that about his son publicly.

“Regardless of him smashing the egg, he’s not a disgrace. He’s done really well for himself, [Sr] shouldn’t be saying that in public about his son, and I’m sad about that. I wish Chris backed his son.”

Eubank Jr’s egg slap was a reference to the WBC saying Conor’s adverse drug-test findings in 2022 could have been caused by elevated consumption of eggs. Those test results saw Eubank Jr vs Benn cancelled on short notice, before the latter boxer was banned from competing in Britain until recently.

Nigel Benn has called for a cool of words between Chris Eubank Sr and his son ( PA Wire )

Nigel in fact grabbed Eubank Jr by the neck after the slap in February, leading the 61-year-old to apologise to his son’s opponent.

Eubank Sr was frequently in Jr’s corner during the 35-year-old’s early professional fights, but he has not been present in that capacity since 2019.

Eubank Jr and Conor’s fight will take place at middleweight, as Benn moves up by two weight classes while aiming to stay unbeaten.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“I’m loving the challenge of fighting at 160[lb], I’m loving the competition,” Benn said at the open workouts. “I’ve prepared for this, I’ve done everything I can possibly do in training, and that’s filled me with confidence.

“You lot think I can’t win? Watch me. Because you lot can’t do it, that’s your mentality. I’ll do it and I’ll show you.

“I don’t like him, it’s a family feud, and it’s for the family name. It’s always personal, always.”