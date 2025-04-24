Eubank Jr vs Benn press conference LIVE: Rivals to face off after egg slap incident before boxing grudge match
Eubank Jr and Benn square off in their final press conference before locking horns on Saturday
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will set the tone for their hotly-anticipated clash on Saturday as the born-rivals engage in their final press conference before throwing down.
More than three decades after Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own in-ring grudge, their sons will clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as years of bad blood comes to a head.
The build has been heated to say the least, with a press conference in February ending in carnage when Eubank Jr slapped Benn in the face with an egg. Another press conference, two days later, saw Eubank Jr threaten Nigel Benn, who put his hands around the younger man’s neck in the week’s earlier chaos.
With their ferocious rivalry already at boiling point, today’s press conference promises to be one to remember as the two bruisers engage in a final war of words before going into battle.
Follow all the action and live updates from the press conference at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below:
When is the fight?
Eubank Jr vs Benn is scheduled for 26 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
The main card will start at 5pm BST (9am PT / 11pm CT / 12pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET).
What time is the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn London press conference today?
The press conference will begin at 6pm in the UK.
The event will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it is not open to the public.
The press conference will be broadcast live, in full, and for free on DAZN and via Sky Sports Boxing and Matchroom Boxing’s Youtube accounts.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will on Saturday meet in a highly-anticipated, long-delayed fight – one of the biggest bouts in British boxing.
The rivals will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, more than three decades after their fathers Chris Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own bitter grudge, and two-and-a-half years after Eubank Jr vs Benn was initially due to take place.
In October 2022, the fight fell apart on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test findings, leading him to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently. When the 28-year-old was finally cleared, his match-up with Eubank Jr, 35, was quickly rebooked.
And the build has already been heated, with a press conference in February ending in chaos, as Eubank Jr slapped Benn in the face with an egg. It was a reference to the WBC saying in 2023 that “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable excuse” for Benn’s adverse drug-test findings. Another press conference, two days later, saw Eubank Jr threaten Nigel Benn, who put his hands around the younger man’s neck in the week’s earlier chaos.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s press conference between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn ahead of their grudge match fight on Saturday night.
Both fighters face the media for the final time this evening before the weigh-in tomorrow and their clash in the ring late on Saturday.
It promises to be one of the biggest bouts in British boxing and the build-up has already been heated meaning there could be fireworks yet to come.
We’ll have all the updates throughout the day stick around for the latest from Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments