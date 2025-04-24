Chris Eubank Jr slaps Conor Benn with egg in the face during intense press conference

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will set the tone for their hotly-anticipated clash on Saturday as the born-rivals engage in their final press conference before throwing down.

More than three decades after Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own in-ring grudge, their sons will clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as years of bad blood comes to a head.

The build has been heated to say the least, with a press conference in February ending in carnage when Eubank Jr slapped Benn in the face with an egg. Another press conference, two days later, saw Eubank Jr threaten Nigel Benn, who put his hands around the younger man’s neck in the week’s earlier chaos.

With their ferocious rivalry already at boiling point, today’s press conference promises to be one to remember as the two bruisers engage in a final war of words before going into battle.

Follow all the action and live updates from the press conference at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below: