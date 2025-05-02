Garcia vs Romero LIVE: Start time, results and updates with Haney vs Ramirez and Lopez vs Barboza on undercard

Ryan Garcia reflects on Devin Haney performance

Ryan Garcia fights Rolly Romero to cap off a stacked and unique fight card in Times Square tonight, after Devin Haney faces Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez takes on Arnold Barboza Jr.

For Garcia, this bout marks his return from a one-year ban, after his one-sided win over Haney was overturned upon the revelation of a failed drug test. As such, Haney remained unbeaten, and he and his fellow 26-year-old American aim to set up a rematch by winning their respective bouts tonight.

Garcia faces the antagonistic Romero, in a bid to settle a grudge built on years of online antagonism, while Haney fights a former world champion in Ramirez. Each bout represents a welterweight debut for Garcia and Haney. Also, the controversial Lopez defends the WBO super-lightweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr, who holds the interim belt and recently stayed unbeaten by upsetting Jack Catterall on the Briton’s home turf.

And all the action plays out in Times Square, in the heart of New York City, in an intriguing event.