Team GB secure first athletics medal in Paris in relay race thriller

Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Amber Anning won a bronze.

Rachel Steinberg
Saturday 03 August 2024 20:23
Great Britain’s mixed relay team celebrate (Martin Rickett, PA)
Great Britain's mixed relay team celebrate (Martin Rickett, PA)

Great Britain’s 4×400 metres mixed relay team of Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Amber Anning secured Olympic bronze and a new national record.

It was Team GB’s first athletics medal of Paris 2024, with a time of 3:08.01, after qualifying third-fastest on Friday night.

The United States, who set a world record 3:07.41 in the qualifiers, settled for second after the Netherlands’ Femke Bol laid down a 47.93 anchor leg to claim the title for the Dutch in a thrilling finish.

