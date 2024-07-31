Great Britain’s women’s quadruple sculls crew claimed gold in a nail-biting photo finish at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, 31 July.

Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw, and Lauren Henry made a cautious start before moving past Ukraine into second spot behind the Netherlands.

As they stormed to the finish line in the final 250 metres, two boats crossed the line and prompted a photo finish.

The margin of victory was given as 0.15 seconds.

Scott told the BBC: “If you think you can, you might just do it one day, and that’s the really cool thing about the Olympics.”