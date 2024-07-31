The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Olympic 2024 LIVE: Triathlon decision made as Beth Potter and Alex Yee chase gold for Team GB
The Olympic triathlons are finally getting under way in Paris after the men’s race was postponed due to pollution levels in the Seine
Day five of the Paris 2024 Olympics sees the women’s and men’s triathlon events kick-off off another busy day with medals up for grabs in diving, gymnastics, swimming and much more.
Team GB’s world champion Beth Potter, Tokyo gold medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown and rising star Kate Waugh go in the women’s triathlon before favourite Alex Yee and Sam Dickinson go in the men’s race, which had to be postponed yesterday after failing safety tests due to pollution in the river Seine.
In diving, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson chase a medal in the women’s 10m platform synchro, looking to emulate Tom Daley and Noah Williams’ fine silver.
Katie Ledecky returns to the pool looking to extend her dominance in the women’s 1500m freestyle and claim her eighth Olympic gold, while there will be an exciting battle in the gymnastics hall when the men’s individual all-around final pits Hashimoto Daiki of Japan against China’s Zhang Boheng together. Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman also feature for Team GB.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Women’s triathlon favourites
Jostling for podium positions will be Cassandre Beaugrand, carrying the torch for France, Britain’s world champion Beth Potter, Tokyo gold medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown and bolter Kate Waugh, plus defending champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda.
Olympic triathlon farce is the inevitable result of Paris 2024’s £1bn gamble
“We know that there’s going to be some E coli exposure, so I just try to increase my E coli threshold by exposing myself to a bit of E coli in day-to-day life,” American triathlete Seth Rider said this week, in an actual quote from an actual Olympian. “And it’s backed by science. Proven methods. Just little things throughout your day, like not washing your hands after you go to the bathroom.”
It is a mess that has long been on the horizon. Scientists have been running daily checks for months and have found the Seine too polluted for competitive racing for most of the year, as rainwater constantly washed wastewater into the river. The Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, put off her Seine swimming stunt for as long as politically possible until eventually taking a dip earlier this month, and even then, levels were measured unsafe later that day.
Olympic triathlon farce is the inevitable result of Paris 2024’s £1bn gamble
Comment: The ambition to host open-water swimming in sight of the French capital’s iconic landmarks created a race against time to clean up the Seine – and the race is lost
World Triathlon: ‘We will swim!’
World Traithlon have announced the news with three words! Finally, after all the chaos, there will be Olympic triathlons this morning:
We will swim 😤 pic.twitter.com/fJR5UVpn2B— World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) July 31, 2024
World Triathlon statement
“Following a meeting on water quality held on 31 July at 3.30am attended by Paris 2024, representatives of World Triathlon and their Technical and Medical Delegates, Météo France, the City of Paris and the Prefecture of the Île-de-France Region involved in carrying out water quality tests, the stakeholders involved have confirmed that the women’s and the men’s triathlons will go ahead as planned on 31 July at 8am and 10.45am respectively.
“The results of the latest water analyses, received at 3.20am, have been assessed as compliant by World Triathlon allowing for the triathlon competitions to take place.”
Paris Olympics 2024
Hello and welcome along to live coverage from the Olympic Games in Paris.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments