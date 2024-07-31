✕ Close Simone Biles makes history as first woman to land Yurchenko double-pike at the Olympics

Day five of the Paris 2024 Olympics sees the women’s and men’s triathlon events kick-off off another busy day with medals up for grabs in diving, gymnastics, swimming and much more.

Team GB’s world champion Beth Potter, Tokyo gold medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown and rising star Kate Waugh go in the women’s triathlon before favourite Alex Yee and Sam Dickinson go in the men’s race, which had to be postponed yesterday after failing safety tests due to pollution in the river Seine.

In diving, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson chase a medal in the women’s 10m platform synchro, looking to emulate Tom Daley and Noah Williams’ fine silver.

Katie Ledecky returns to the pool looking to extend her dominance in the women’s 1500m freestyle and claim her eighth Olympic gold, while there will be an exciting battle in the gymnastics hall when the men’s individual all-around final pits Hashimoto Daiki of Japan against China’s Zhang Boheng together. Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman also feature for Team GB.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.