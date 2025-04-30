Sycamore Gap: Moment police see felled 150-year-old tree for the first time

Police body worn video shows the moment officers saw the fallen Sycamore Gap tree for the first time in 2023.

Daniel Michael Graham, 39, from Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, from Wigton in Cumbria, are both charged with two counts of criminal damage relating to the tree and a section of Hadrian’s Wall it fell on on the night of 27 September.

The pair deny all the charges against them.

Footage showed an officer asking members of the public to move further away from the tree, which is seen lying on the ground.