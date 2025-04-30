Sycamore Gap trial live: Friends accused of cutting down iconic tree ‘kept wedge as a trophy’
Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers are today appearing for the second day of evidence at a trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of felling the Sycamore Gap tree
Two men accused of cutting down the famous Sycamore Gap tree kept a wedge of the trunk as a trophy to remind themselves of their “moronic mission”, a jury was told.
Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers are both charged with two counts of criminal damage relating to the tree and a section of Hadrian’s Wall it fell on on the night of 27 September, 2023.
Opening the case to jurors at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Richard Wright KC said the friends had driven from Carlisle to the beauty spot in Northumberland, where under darkness they cut down the iconic tree.
A wedge was taken from the tree before one of the pair used a chainsaw to slice into the trunk, while the other recorded the act on a mobile phone, Mr Wright said.
Later, photographs taken on Graham’s phone showed a piece of wood in the boot of his Range Rover, said Mr Wright, who added there was “very strong evidence” it was the wedge taken from the tree.
He added: "This was perhaps a trophy taken from the scene to remind them of their actions, actions that they appear to have been revelling in."
The wedge has never been found, the jury was told.
Daniel Michael Graham, 39, from Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, from Wigton in Cumbria, who deny all the charges against them, will appear for a second day of evidence at the court on Wednesday.
Pair's 'once close friendship has seemingly completely unravelled'
During yesterday’s opening of the case against Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, prosecutor Richard Wright KC told the jury the pair were close friends when they allegedly chopped down the Sycamore Gap tree.
But as the police investigation ensued, with the pair were both questioned, Mr Wright said their friendship appeared to fall apart with both now appearing to blame each other.
Mr Wright said: “That once close friendship has seemingly completely unravelled, perhaps as the public revulsion at their behaviour became clear to them.
“As we understand the defences, Graham, denies that he was involved in any way. His car and his phone must have been used without his knowledge to make the journey and record the felling.
“He will say that Carruthers and another man are to blame and claim that Carruthers has admitted that to him.
“Carruthers on the other hand denies that he had anything at all to do with the felling of the tree and will maintain that he was not present when it was cut down.”
Video shown to the jury of 'tree being felled'
During yesterday’s opening, the jury was told by the prosecutor Richard Wright KC that the felling of the Sycamore Gap was recorded on Daniel Graham’s mobile phone.
Later in the hearing, a grainy video, which prosecution said showed the tree being felled, was played to the jurors.
It was a grainy video, lasting 2 minutes and 41 seconds, which showed the outline of a figure silhouetted against the stormy sky standing at the tree, which eventually creaks and falls.
Mr Wright said: “It was be a matter for you what you think this video shows.
“The prosecution suggest that the video was taken by someone holding the phone in their hand.
“It moves around and zooms in and out as the recording continues, and another person felling the tree.
Around half way through the video, the chainsaw quiets, Mr Wright said, and someone removed the wedge from the tree, before the machine starts up again and the sycamore falls.
“Two minutes and 41 seconds to cause that damage,” he said.
Friends were 'revelling' in the news of their infamy, jury told
Prosecutor Richard Wright KC provided evidence to the jury of conversations between Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers after the Sycamore Gap tree was chopped down.
As the news broke, Mr Wright said they shared social media posts about it with each other, with Graham saying to Carruthers “here we go”.
Jurors were played a voice note from Carruthers to Graham saying: “Someone there has tagged like ITV News, BBC News, Sky News, like news, news, news. I think it’s gonna go wild.”
Another voice note from Graham to Carruthers said: “Jeffrey (a name Carruthers uses) it’s gone viral. It is worldwide. It will be on ITV news tonight.”
Mr Wright told jurors: “They are loving it, they’re revelling in it. This is the reaction of the people that did it. They still think it’s funny, or clever, or big.”
What charges do both men face over the Sycamore Gap tree
Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, are each charged with two counts each of criminal damage – one to the tree and one to the ancient Roman-built wall which is a Unesco World Heritage Site – on September 28 2023.
The value of the damage to the tree is worth £622,191, while to the wall it was £1,144.
Timeline: How the felling of Sycamore Gap allegedly unfolded
At yesterday’s opening of the case, prosecutor Richard Wright KC laid out the Crown Prosecution Service’s evidence against Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers to the jury.
He pieced together a timeline of the alleged events that led to the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree, and what, he said, happened after it.
Tree was cut down in an act of deliberate and mindless criminal damage, jury told
At Newcastle Crown Court, following the selection of a jury, the case was opened against Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers yesterday.
Prosecutor Richard Wright KC said: “For over a century, and until the evening of Wednesday 27 September 2023, a Sycamore tree had stood in the Northumberland National Park.
“The tree stood in a dip, next to Hadrian’s Wall, itself a UNESCO world heritage site. Over many years the tree, and its situation, became a famous site, reproduced countless times in photographs, feature films, and art.
“This tree, that was held high in the affections of so many members of the public had come to be known as the ‘Sycamore Gap’. By sunrise on Thursday 28 th September, the tree had been deliberately felled with a chainsaw in an act of deliberate and mindless criminal damage.
“It fell onto a section of Hadrian’s Wall, causing irreparable damage to the tree itself, and further damage to the wall.
“The prosecution say that two men are responsible for that mindless vandalism, the defendants Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers.”
Friends accused of filming themselves chopping down Sycamore Gap
Yesterday, we heard the case against Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, with the pair accused of filming themselves chopping down the famous Sycamore Gap tree before “revelling in” their infamy when news broke of the irreparable damage.
The pair are alleged to have driven from Carlisle to the Sycamore Gap to chop down the tree with a chainsaw. Prosecutors say one man cut across the trunk, causing it to fall, while the other recorded the act on a mobile phone.
They then sent messages to each other the next day about the story going “wild” and “viral”, with prosecutors saying they were “excited” about what they had done.
What is happening today
After yesterday’s opening of the case by prosecutor Richard Wright KC, today we expect to hear more on the evidence against Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, who are both accused of felling the Sycamore Gap tree.
The opening yesterday started shortly after 10am, and lasted to 1.20pm before it was adjourned until 10.30am today.