Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump tells ABC interviewer he has ‘never heard of him’ in testy White House exchange

The pair clashed a number of times during the interview, notably over a discussion of deported El Salvador native Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 30 April 2025 02:51 BST
Comments
'You're not being very nice,' Trump tells ABC journalist during 100-days interview

Donald Trump told ABC journalist Terry Moran he had “never heard of him” and that he was “not being very nice” in a testy exchange during a sit down to mark the president’s first 100 days back in office.

The pair clashed a number of times during the interview, notably over a discussion of deported El Salvador native and Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and evidence — or lack thereof — that he was a member of the MS-13 gang.

Trump pointed to an image of Abrego Garcia that he claimed showed him with gang tattoos on his knuckles. The image, however, shared by the president previously, has been sharply challenged – with critics claiming the photo had been digitally altered.

There’s no other evidence linking Abrego Garcia to the gang.

Moran challenged the president on the point, telling him that the link to the criminal gang was “disputed.”

Donald Trump told ABC interviewer Terry Moran that he had ‘never heard of him’ as the pair clashed during a White House sit down, broadcast on Tuesday evening
Donald Trump told ABC interviewer Terry Moran that he had ‘never heard of him’ as the pair clashed during a White House sit down, broadcast on Tuesday evening (ABC News)

“Wait a minute, wait a minute. He had MS-13 on his knuckles,” Trump replied. Moran tried several times to move the interview on to the next topic, to no avail. “It says MS 13,” Trump said.

“That was Photoshopped,” Moran replied, provoking a bemused response from the president. Trump then indicated that he personally chose Moran to conduct the interview for ABC.

“They’re giving you the big break of a lifetime, you know, you’re doing the interview,” Trump said. “I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you, but that’s OK.”

Trump then stressed again that he picked Moran for the interview adding: “But you’re not being very nice.”

Donald Trump posed with what appears to be a digitally altered image of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hands, insisting he’s got ‘MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles'
Donald Trump posed with what appears to be a digitally altered image of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hands, insisting he’s got ‘MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles' (Donald Trump / Truth Social)

When Moran tried once again to move the interview along, Trump challenged him again.

“Do you want me to show you the picture?” he said, to which Moran replied: “I saw the picture.”

It could be “interpreted that way ... I want to turn to Ukraine,” Moran added.

“No, no, no, no,” Trump persisted. “He had MS, as clear as you can be, not interpreted … This is why people no longer believe the news.”

The letters “MS” have not previously been seen on photos of Abrego Garcia’s hands.

The president described Moran’s comments as a “disservice,” asking him: “Why don't you just say, “Yes, he does,’ and you know, go on to something else?”

Finishing off the interview Trump took aim at media outlets, singling out ABC as “one of the worst.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in