Donald Trump clashed with an ABC journalist over a disputed image of Kilmar Abrego Garcia in an interview broadcast on Tuesday, 29 April to mark the president's first 100 days in office in his second term.

The Republican complained that Terry Moran was "not being very nice" during a tense exchange, in which they discussed the deported El Salvador native and Maryland father and claims he was a member of the MS-13 gang.

Mr Trump pointed to an image of Mr Abrego Garcia that he claimed showed him with gang tattoos on his knuckles. The image has been sharply challenged; critics say the photo has been digitally altered.

No other evidence links Mr Abrego Garcia to the gang.