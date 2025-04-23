Why Zelensky swerved an American ambush in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor turned statesman Volodymyr Zelensky may have only ever played a soldier, but as a war time leader he knows an ambush when he sees one.

Having been trapped in the Oval Office and eviscerated by Donald Trump and JD Vance, he has avoided an enfilade from a crack team of American diplomats in the London kill zone by not turning up at all.

Tipped off that his intended target was not going to wander into his sights, the US team leader, secretary of state Marco Rubio, called off the operation altogether and stayed in Washington along with Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy to Vladimir Putin.

Keith Kellog, Trump’s envoy to Ukraine, who was already in London, has been left to observe peering through the privet while foreign secretary David Lammy squires the Ukrainian foreign minister for much downgraded “talks”.

At least the British hosts were not saddled with what could have been an historic mess in which Zelensky was presented with a US-Russian ultimatum and then painted as a rejectionist war monger when he said “nemaye” (no).

Rubio has signalled that the US is prepared to walk away from brokering peace talks if there is no breakthrough in “ceasefire” talks.

open image in gallery US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting with French, Ukrainian, German and UK delegations in Paris on April 17 ( AP )

Ukraine would have been told to freeze Russian control of the east of the country. Zelensky would have been further asked (or told) to recognise the Kremlin’s de facto rule over Crimea, agree that Ukraine can never join Nato, and generally to meekly roll under Putin’s tank tracks.

Zelensky cannot negotiate away Ukrainian territory even if he folded to US pressure. Ukraine’s constitution forbids it. Membership of Nato is an objective enshrined in the same document.

His response to the latest US idea was straightforward. “There is nothing to talk about – it is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people.”

Lammy, who had described the London talks as coming at a “critical point”, did his best to spin the latest breakdown by saying: “The UK is working with the US, Ukraine and Europe to put an end to Putin's illegal invasion.”

But he knows deep down that Trump and his men do not believe that Russia has illegally invaded Ukraine. They have all variously pinned the blame for the 2014 and 2022 assaults on Ukraine’s Nato ambitions and Europe’s creeping “conquest” of former Soviet-bloc colonies in eastern Europe.

Trump sees Ukraine much like Putin does – without the sentimental attachment to a Russian imperial fantasy – as a vast resource of minerals to feed American industrial profit like a thanksgiving turkey. Putin wants Ukraine’s stuff too and its people can go hang – literally.

France and Germany were also planning to send their foreign ministers and security advisers for Wednesday’s summit. They’re not going now because Ukraine isn’t walking into the ambush and won’t need rescuing.

open image in gallery Rescuers work at the site of a drone strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early 23 April 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion ( EPA )

They are all now part of a “coalition of the willing” formed by Starmer and Emanuel Macron to offset the rapid withdrawal of America from European affairs - and the blatant support for Russia from the White House.

They can’t, and won’t, admit that Donald Trump and his administration have done everything it can not to pursue peace in Ukraine but to cement the Kremlin’s suzerainty over lands it has invaded.

They have been spared trying to keep American inside the western tent when, in fact, US strategy appears to be being written in the Russian camp.

Dmitry Perkov, the Kremlin spokesman, has already signalled Putin’s delight with the US position on no membership of Nato for Ukraine.

“Of course we’re satisfied with this,” he cooed.

As well he might, given that Russia is being promised sanctions relief, and generally expanded business opportunities with America, if it agrees a “ceasefire” while Washington has not signaled that Putin would face any retribution of he failed to observe, or agree, even a short term armistice.

Indeed there has been talk of turning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, currently occupied by Russian troops and no longer generating any power, into an American-run project that will supply electricity to Russian-held Crimea.

Ukraine knows what happens when it defies Trump. As a taster it suffered suspended military aid and later its intelligence feed from the US was cut - just as Russia launched attacks in its Kursk province.

Moscow has, according to Kyiv, massed close to 70,000 troops on Ukraine’s northern border and may be planning a major drive into Ukraine.

Kyiv’s forces are bracing for that – keeping the Ukrainian president safe at home where he’s only got drones, missiles and Russian assassins to fear.