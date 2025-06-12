Michael Johnson cancels Grand Slam Track’s LA meet amid financial concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Johnson will cancel the fourth and final meet of the inaugural Grand Slam Track season amid financial concerns.

Athletes and their representatives will be updated in a Zoom call on Thursday amid silence in the build-up to the LA leg scheduled for 28-29 June, after competing ‘challenger’ athletes were not announced ahead of time as they were before the previous three meets.

Some of the action has played out in front of half-empty stadiums, and The Independent understands that the economics of the LA event had become unviable. The LA leg will not be replaced with another host city, but organisers remain confident that Grand Slam Track will continue in 2026.

Ahead of the opening event in Kingston, Jamaica, Johnson’s co-founder Steve Gera told The Independent that they were “maniacally focused on having the youngest fanbase of any sports league in the world in the next five years”.

The competition was billed as a much-needed shot in the arm for the sport of athletics, although the decision to include only track events and omit field disciplines was met with criticism. “I am going to save what I think I can save,” Johnson explained. “I think I can save track, I don’t think I can save track and field.”

But ticket sales have been slow and sponsorship and broadcast revenues have not met ambitions expectations. The Times reports that organisers will save around £2.2m in prize money and travel expenses by cancelling the Los Angeles event.

more to follow...