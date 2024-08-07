Support truly

Breaking news: Noah Lyles just lost a 200m race. Lyles is a double world champion over the distance and had won his last 26 races. But on a still-warm evening at the Stade de France, the American sprint king was beaten to the line in his Olympic semi-final by African champion Letsile Tebogo.

Perhaps it is more accurate to say Lyles finished second, given he comfortably qualified for Thursday night’s final. Both men eased up in the final 20m with the finish in sight and energy to conserve. But they were flat out around the bend, where Tebogo burned into the lead, and perhaps it was a sign that Lyles will not have it all his own way.

Only four men have won the triple of 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at the Olympic games. After winning the 100m crown by five thousandths of a second on Monday night, Lyles is bidding to join a list of American icons: the great Jesse Owens (1936), Bobby Morrow (1956), who managed to make sprinting look like a light jog in the park, Carl Lewis (1984) and, of course, Usain Bolt (2012 and 2016).

Relays are an unpredictable business, but if USA get the baton round cleanly then they should have too much for the reigning Olympic champions Italy, Canada, Britain and the rest. The question is whether Lyles will be on the startline with two gold medals already around his neck.

Not if Tebogo can help it. The 21-year-old Botswanan has a stack of age-group records including the fastest 200m time ever by a teenager. He was the only man in these three semi-finals to run under 20 seconds, clocking 19.96 sec at a breeze, and his personal best of 19.50 could trouble Lyles, especially if the American gets a sluggish start.

Tebogo finished only sixth in the 100m final but the longer distance is about hitting maximum speed and maintaining it, and here Tebogo is in his element. His top speed of 27.92mph was higher than all of the other finalists (Lyles was second with 27.84).

The most impressive semi-finalist beyond those two was another American, Kenny Bednarek, the 200m specialist who won silver three years ago in Tokyo, ahead of Lyles who took bronze. Bednarek cruised through the line looking very comfortable in his white bandana as he clocked 20.00 sec. He glanced at the screen, shrugged and walked away.

The third semi-final was one by Erriyon Knighton, another American, who three years ago in Tokyo was being tipped as the future of sprinting when still just 17. He finished fourth in the final there and has since lowered his personal best to 19.49. Knighton is under scrutiny after failing an anti-doping test, only to be cleared after claiming to have ingested contaminated meat.

If Lyles can beat them he will join esteemed company in the history of American athletics. Although he won’t quite match Owens and Lewis, who also found time to win the long jump.