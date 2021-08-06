A lot has been made of the lack of talent in the men’s 100m category. As one seasoned administrator put it a few days ago, “it’s hardly a vintage crop”. The era of big names are gone. And while it is still a blue ticket event, the selection of “all sorts” for Tokyo 2020’s spoke of a lack of depth. By extension, then, the 4x100m relay would be a poorer spectacle. Oh, how wrong that was.

This was a thriller, one you can stick alongside any of the modern era. Drama from the blocks to the finish, but especially the finish. Newham’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Milano’s Filippo Tortu jostling at breakneck speeds, shoulder to shoulder yet unwilling to acknowledge each other’s presence. The (blink of an) eye test had Tortu ahead by a fraction. The photo confirmed it and clock confirmed it. Italy took the relay gold, Great Britain 0.01 seconds behind in silver.

Even behind them was a scrap within a scrap. Zhigiang Wu (China) and Oblique Seville (Jamaica) were trading strides for third before Andre De Grasse rode through like the Olympic champion he is to put them in their places (fourth and fifth) to seal bronze for Canada.

We seem to have moved on from the era of specialists 100m runners. Or maybe we haven’t: maybe they’re just all women. As Jamaica ransacked the rest of their field to take women’s 4x100m gold, you couldn’t help think back to their men’s foursome who bagged golds at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Here at Tokyo 2020, only the shadow of Yohan Blake was a reminder to that great past. The time after Usain Bolt was always going to come, but only when he left did we realise how much of the sport, and how much of was loved of modern male Jamaican sprinting, he took with him.

You can usually get a good gauge on how a sprint relay is going to pan out by the individual event. Except the 100m final here was an unorthodox blend of 400m runners and 60m dashers, only to be won by Marcell Jacobs, a long-jumper who decided on a whim to ditch the sandpit for a bit more track. That was just a field of eight. With the four staggered around this Olympic track, it felt like throwing 32 cats in a room and seeing which four barked first.

And yet, over the last couple of weeks in these pandemic Games, the best moments are the ones that have taken us by surprise. Perhaps you could say that about all Games - heck, all sporting competition for that matter. But, really, what’s more unpredictable than the fastest blokes in the world running for eternal glory while passing a baton around.

It knocked out the United States on Friday, the favourites falling because their alternates relayed like they’d never met each other before. That meant 100m silver-medalist Fred Kerley did not take to track alongside Jacobs, who took the second leg, and 200m gold winner De Grasse (he also took bronze in the 100m).

Ghana were disqualified for veering out of their lane. Japan, bronze medalists at the last World Championships, didn’t even finish. Not that anyone noticed given how focussed we were on that line and then that big screen. The wait for Italy’s confirmation felt as long as the 37.50 seconds they ran it in.

Italy’s Filippo Tortu pips Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake to gold (AP)

“I don’t have any tears left,” beamed Tortu, eyes red, heart full. “I need to recharge them for tomorrow because I need them more for the anthem.”

Jacobs, a second gold to his name, couldn’t help himself: “This is the year of Italy, this is our year. We won the Eurovision, we won the football European championships, we won five gold medals (in athletics)”.

Great Britain were dismayed in the immediate aftermath. But a few minutes later, they had come around to the silver they will put around their necks on Saturday.

“We smashed it,” said Richard Kilty who established the British lead with an exemplary third leg on the bend. “It was the third-fastest time we’ve ever ran as a quartet!” The sense being that, well, how much more could they have done? “It’s one of the best moments of our life, no matter what way we look at it.”

Laura Muir and the relay teams celebrate their medals (REUTERS)

It has not been a tough time for Team GB in the track and field. But the success of Mitchell-Blake, Kilty, Chijindu Ujah and Zharnel Hughes will give them a sense that thee Games have not been for nothing. And as they posed to celebrate the bronze of the women’s 4x100 team, and the silver that Laura Muir fought for, a testing week can end with some cheer.

No doubt the post-mortem will come, both behind closed doors and in these pages. But when quality lacks, courage takes over. And to extend that beyond Great Britain, some of the best of what we’ve seen has come from events and individuals we least expected.

At an Olympic Games that has spent a lot of time apologising for itself, both politically and on grounds of performance, the men’s 4x100m was a reminder that greatness can come from sources that may not seem great. But give them a chance, and toss them a baton, and who knows.

The last day of athletics is on Saturday, but the end of the sprints always feels like the closing of a very specific chapter. Perhaps the history books won’t recall Tokyo 2020’s short distances fondly. But the anecdotes will.