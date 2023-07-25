Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Remco Evenepoel is only 23, but his long list of nicknames is already getting out of hand.

Some are better than others. The Machine is a little soulless for such an aggressive rider. El Fenómeno Evenepoel doesn’t quite rhyme, and it isn’t very Belgian. Aero Bullet is the brainchild of teammate Yves Lampaert, inadvertently comparing one of the best cyclists in the world with one of the worst aircraft ever constructed. The Red Flash only works when wearing the Vuelta a Espana’s red jersey, while Geraint Thomas’s affectionate description – The Little Bastard – might not catch on.

Perhaps most telling is The Little Cannibal, a reference to the great Eddy Merckx. Comparisons with Merckx are inevitable for every young Belgian cyclist, but with Evenepoel it’s more than just hyperbole. “Jesus distributes talent equally,” his teammate Tim Declercq said recently, “but not with Remco.” Belgium expects him to win the Tour de France, multiple times.

That pressure partly explains why he has not yet ridden the Tour. Evenepoel could have gone along this July to contest a few stages, but he lacked form after leaving the Giro d’Italia with Covid and did not want to give anything less than everything.

“You guys would be sad about that,” he told the media. “If I drop on the first mountain stage, it would be like a big bomb explosion in Belgium. With the goals and the way of racing I have, it’s almost impossible to go to the Tour de France without expectations.”

Evenepoel is immensely popular in his homeland (Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Evenepoel wore the Giro leader’s pink jersey before catching Covid (Reuters)

The Tour has been dominated over the past four years by Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, whose ice withstood Pogacar’s fire this summer. Their duopoly is no bad thing – their rivalry has been one of the most absorbing for many years – but let’s allow ourselves to be greedy for a moment: a three-horse race would be something very rare, and very special to watch.

It would create a fascinating clash of styles. History shows us there are many different ways to win a Tour. Master climbers blow the rest away in the mountains, like Fausto Coppi, who surged up Alpe d’Huez in 1952 and won by 28 minutes – Vingegaard grew up in one of the flattest countries in Europe but comes alive when the road tilts into the clouds.

Occasionally a rider bullies from start to finish, like Bernard Hinault, who crushed opponents en route to the Champs-Elysees in 1981 – Pogacar dominated the 2021 Tour in similar fashion, wearing the yellow jersey from stage eight to Paris and winning three stages to stamp his authority on the race.

Then there are time-trial specialists who mark rivals on the climbs and hurt them on the clock, like the giant Miguel Indurain, who obliterated the peloton that way in 1992 and again in 1994 – this is one of Evenepoel’s greatest weapons, a world junior and European time-trial champion who transfers that talent to the race. “When I’m alone in the break, it’s a bit like a time-trial,” he told The Times. “My strategy in a time-trial is just to push hard on the flat parts just under a limit, and then when I have to I go just above the limit, and then I always focus on my position, on the cadence, on the power.”

Evenepoel celebrates winning the 2022 Vuelta a Espana (AP)

Those strong riding legs developed partly through genetics – Evenepoel’s father Patrick was a professional cyclist – and by circumstance. Remco was a talented footballer and moved to the Netherlands aged 11 to join PSV Eindhoven’s prestigious academy. He would cycle 10km to training each morning, and would regularly stun coaches with his fitness levels. He was picked up and later rejected by Anderlecht’s youth system, and a sense of injustice lit a fire.

His career progress has been rapid and reads like a manual for how to build a cycling icon: become junior world champion; win some minor races, then some major races too; become a European champion, then recover from terrible crash to become world champion; win one of the five Monuments, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and defend your crown; win one of the three grand tours, the Vuelta, and lead the Giro too. And once you’ve done all that, there’s really only one place left to go.

Evenepoel crosses the line to defend his Liege-Bastogne-Liege crown (AP)

There are three years remaining on Evenepoel’s contract with Belgian team Soudal-Quickstep, but rumours are abound about a move to either Ineos Grenadiers or Israel Premier-Tech, both of whom have bigger budgets that could boost his salary, from around €2m closer to Pogacar who, at €7m per year, is the richest man in the peloton.

Ineos would be a complicated destination. The 22-year-old Carlos Rodriguez was excellent at this Tour, finishing fifth. Ineos also have Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion still chasing his best form after a horrific training crash, and the multi-talented Tom Pidcock, still honing his role as a stage-hunting, GC-contending domestique. Then there’s the 37-year-old Thomas, who finished second at this year’s Giro. Evenepoel would naturally demand to usurp them all as team leader.

Israel Premier-Tech would be a simpler move. Their Chris Froome experiment has failed, and it would be a natural reaction after struggling under a fading king to turn to the sport’s rising prince. IPT have the bones of a strong squad and are just waiting for the right leader to support. Both their billionaire owner Sylvain Adams and Ineos team principal Sir Dave Brailsford have been coy about the speculation.

First, Evenepoel will try to defend his biggest titles, at next month’s World Championships in Glasgow and then at the Vuelta. His personality has bloomed in the peloton, and it was a sign of his maturity when he took the time to message Thomas directly at the Giro, to give his rival news of his positive Covid test before the media confronted him. Now, after five glorious years growing as a professional, Evenepoel is ripe to ride the Tour de France. All he needs is a good nickname.