Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Angry Rory McIlroy in furious car park altercation after Ryder Cup Day 2

Video showed an enraged McIlroy swearing after a fiesty finish to his fourball match involving America’s Patrick Cantlay and his caddie Joe Lacava

Lawrence Ostlere
Marco Simone Golf Club
Saturday 30 September 2023 19:22
Comments
<p>Rory McIlroy caught on video in angry exchange in the car park after Day 2 of the 2023 Ryder Cup</p>

Rory McIlroy caught on video in angry exchange in the car park after Day 2 of the 2023 Ryder Cup

(Twitter/Peacock)

Rory McIlroy was at the centre of a furious row as emotions boiled over at the Ryder Cup in Rome.

McIlroy and teammate Matt Fitzpatrick lost their fourball match to Patrick Cantlay’s dramatic long putt on the 18th green, and the Northern Irishman was visibly unhappy with Cantlay’s caddie, Joe lacava, who celebrated wildly towards European fans who had been teasing his player all day, and the two had tense words as they shook hands.

McIlroy’s teammate Shane Lowry was furious and confronted Lacava at the end, accusing him of being disrespectful with his celebrations while McIlroy and Fitzpatrick were eyeing crucial putts.

And later McIlroy was pictured swearing in an angry exchange. He was held back by Lowry and another US caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, as he pointed furiously at someone off camera.

Recommended

“I was there on 18, I saw it unfold,” said Europe captain Luke Donald. “When Patrick made that putt, Joe was waving his hat. Rory politely asked Joe to move aside, he was in his line of vision. He stayed and waved the hat, I think Rory was upset with that.”

Asked about the video of an enraged McIlroy in the car park, Donald said: “I was aware of it. Rory is a passionate player, I’ll speak to him later about it.”

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in