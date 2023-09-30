Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy was at the centre of a furious row as emotions boiled over at the Ryder Cup in Rome.

McIlroy and teammate Matt Fitzpatrick lost their fourball match to Patrick Cantlay’s dramatic long putt on the 18th green, and the Northern Irishman was visibly unhappy with Cantlay’s caddie, Joe lacava, who celebrated wildly towards European fans who had been teasing his player all day, and the two had tense words as they shook hands.

McIlroy’s teammate Shane Lowry was furious and confronted Lacava at the end, accusing him of being disrespectful with his celebrations while McIlroy and Fitzpatrick were eyeing crucial putts.

And later McIlroy was pictured swearing in an angry exchange. He was held back by Lowry and another US caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, as he pointed furiously at someone off camera.

“I was there on 18, I saw it unfold,” said Europe captain Luke Donald. “When Patrick made that putt, Joe was waving his hat. Rory politely asked Joe to move aside, he was in his line of vision. He stayed and waved the hat, I think Rory was upset with that.”

Asked about the video of an enraged McIlroy in the car park, Donald said: “I was aware of it. Rory is a passionate player, I’ll speak to him later about it.”

More to follow...