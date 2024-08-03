Support truly

The track has a new Olympic queen, and her name is Julien Alfred. Alfred led from gun to tape, streaking away from the rest to win this 100m final in pouring rain at the Stade de France and assume her place as the world’s fastest woman.

She will be royalty in Saint Lucia forever more, too. The tiny Caribbean island had never won an Olympic medal despite sending 31 athletes to Games over the past 30 years. None were quite like Alfred, shy and unassuming but blessed with blistering speed. ‘National record’ popped up on the giant screen beside her time of 10.78sec in perhaps the most irrelevant footnote in Olympic history.

Behind her, American star Sha’Carri Richardson was never in touch and settled for silver in 10.87. Her US teammate Melissa Jefferson clinched bronze in 10.92 as Britain’s Daryll Neita just missed out, finishing fourth in 10.96.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now,” Neita said. “I was so close to that medal I’ve dreamed of my whole life. I’m going to carry this feeling I have to the 200.”

For Alfred, It has happened so quickly, winning Youth Games silver in 2018, stunning the American college scene at the University of Texas, before winning the World Indoor 60m title this year in Glasgow. Now, the 23-year-old is the Olympic champion.

more to follow...