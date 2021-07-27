Tokyo Olympics: Flora Duffy wins Bermuda’s first ever gold as GB’s Georgia Taylor-Brown takes silver
Georgia Taylor-Brown suffered a puncture on the bike ride but fought back to finish second as America’s Katie Zaferes won bronze, but no one could compete with the dominant Flora Duffy
Multiple world champion Flora Duffy added the Olympic title to her collection to win Bermuda’s first ever gold medal as Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won silver despite suffering a punctured tyre in a rain-soaked women’s triathlon in Tokyo.
Taylor-Brown and her friend and training partner Jess Learmonth were in the lead group as they emerged from the swim and stayed there throughout the cycle until Taylor-Brown’s misfortune late in the ride. It left her with ground to make up but she transitioned well and began picking off rivals, including Learmonth, to hunt down a hard-earned medal.
Taylor-Brown crossed the line more than a minute after Duffy to find the Bermudan on the floor in joyful tears. Duffy carried the weight of a nation around a sodden Tokyo Bay – she is something of an A-list celebrity on the Atlantic island, even if she lives in South Africa and trains in Colorado – but it never showed as she controlled the race. Bermuda becomes the smallest country by population to win an Olympic gold medal, with a population of 64,000, about 0.4 per cent of the host city of Tokyo.
As she realised her triumph was complete in the final 100m, she broke into a broad smile. She has gradually improved over the years, winning Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, and now aged 33 has achieved her crowning glory.
The Games came a year too late for Katie Zaferes, the US star who was World Triathlon Champion in 2019 but endured a difficult 2020 littered with crashes and injury struggles, before her father passed away in April. She began the final leg on Duffy’s tail before fading, but dug in to win a gritty bronze.
more to follow...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies