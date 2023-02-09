New expanded Super League plans dismissed as ‘twitching of the corpse’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grand new plans for a revived European Super League have been dismissed as “the twitching of the corpse” by the chief executive of the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).

The organisation charged with devising and promoting the Super League, A22, has launched its radical new proposals, centring around plans for a 60-80 club competition across multiple divisions, which would operate in conjunction with existing national leagues such as the Premier League as well as Uefa competitions like the Champions League.

A22’s CEO, Bernd Reichart, presented his vision to the media at a London hotel on Thursday morning. Reichart claims to have involved nearly 50 European clubs and stakeholders in the discussions. But the feeling across the game remains deeply sceptical and the FSA says it was not directly consulted on the latest plans.

“It’s not going to happen,” the FSA’s chief executive, Kevin Miles, told The Independent. “This latest plan is just their way of reminding the world that they exist, they are still here. But it’s all hot air.”

A22 claims to have the support of a number of clubs across Europe but has refused to reveal their identities.

The original Super League plans, involving 15 founding members including six English clubs who would have benefitted from ringfenced financial gains, were effectively killed off in court and there appears to be little momentum now for the ESL’s revival.

“It’s the twitching of the corpse,” said Miles.

A government white paper on urgent football reforms was delayed this week but is expected to be released later in February and is set to formally prevent English clubs from joining breakaway leagues like the ESL.

Meanwhile La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit out at the latest relaunch of the Super League, depicting the organisation as a sly thief trying to steal influence and finance away from the heart of football.

“The Super League is the wolf, which today disguises itself as the little grandmother to try and cheat European football,” he wrote on Twitter. “But their nose and their teeth are very large. Four divisions in Europe? Of course, the first one for themselves, just like the 2019 reform ideas. Governed by the clubs? Of course, just the big ones.”