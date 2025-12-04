Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prodigious toddler is the youngest chess player to ever receive an official rating

A three-year-old has been given an official international chess rating
A three-year-old has been given an official international chess rating (PA)
  • Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha, a three-year-old from India, has become the youngest player in chess history to earn an official rating from the International Chess Federation (FIDE).
  • He achieved the FIDE rating at three years, seven months, and 20 days old, surpassing the previous record holder, Anish Sarkar, by approximately one month.
  • To earn his rating, Kushwaha played against five rated players in FIDE-approved tournaments across India, securing at least one draw or victory on three occasions.
  • Despite his young age, the toddler's rapid rating is 1,572, which is higher than many adult players, with his father expressing a desire for him to become a grandmaster.
  • Kushwaha, who started playing chess at two-and-a-half, practises for four to five hours daily, including sessions with his coach, Nitin Chaurasiya.
