Prodigious toddler is the youngest chess player to ever receive an official rating
- Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha, a three-year-old from India, has become the youngest player in chess history to earn an official rating from the International Chess Federation (FIDE).
- He achieved the FIDE rating at three years, seven months, and 20 days old, surpassing the previous record holder, Anish Sarkar, by approximately one month.
- To earn his rating, Kushwaha played against five rated players in FIDE-approved tournaments across India, securing at least one draw or victory on three occasions.
- Despite his young age, the toddler's rapid rating is 1,572, which is higher than many adult players, with his father expressing a desire for him to become a grandmaster.
- Kushwaha, who started playing chess at two-and-a-half, practises for four to five hours daily, including sessions with his coach, Nitin Chaurasiya.