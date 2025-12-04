Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disaster for England as Ben Stokes run out in second Ashes Test after Joe Root mix-up

Ben Stokes is run out by Josh Inglis as the bails go flying
Ben Stokes is run out by Josh Inglis as the bails go flying (Reuters)
  • Ben Stokes was run out in England’s first innings on the opening day of the second Ashes Test against Australia.
  • The England captain was on 19 when he called for a quick single off the bowling of Brendan Doggett.
  • Joe Root declined the run and Stokes turned to try and get back in his crease but he was run out by a direct hit from Josh Inglis.
  • Stokes had to head back to the dressing room after scoring 19 runs and spoke with Root before leaving the field.
  • Jamie Smith soon followed Stokes back to the changing room after being clean bowled by Scott Boland.
