Ben Stokes sends message to Shoaib Bashir after Ashes snub

England captain Ben Stokes has moved to reassure spinner Shoaib Bashir that he remains the team’s premier spin bowler, despite the decision to omit him from the squad for the second Ashes Test.

The England camp has opted for a bold selection strategy ahead of Thursday’s day/night encounter at the Gabba, recalling all-rounder Will Jacks for his first Test appearance in three years.

Jacks’ multifaceted skills, encompassing flighted off-breaks, powerful hitting, and agile fielding, have seen him favoured over Bashir, who has otherwise enjoyed consistent backing from Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum since replacing Jack Leach 18 months ago.

Despite previous endorsements of Bashir’s raw potential and readiness for the Australian challenge, England, having prioritised pace in the opening Test in Perth, have once again looked elsewhere.

While Jacks seizes a significant opportunity, Bashir has been released to join England Lions for a four-day match against Australia A, just a short distance away at Allan Border Field.

Shoaib Bashir was snubbed for the second Ashes Test

This juncture could prove pivotal for the 22-year-old, whose county future at Somerset appears uncertain. However, Stokes softened the blow with a clear vote of confidence.

"He knows if it was down to picking our best spinner, he’d have played," Stokes stated.

He elaborated on the decision-making process: "Baz (McCullum) does the telling of good news and bad news and I’m there for follow-ups, so it was pretty much like that. We thought this was the best XI for the conditions and circumstances of the game.

“We tried to look at how we thought spin was going to be used and there was a bit of a tactical element to it – obviously with Jacksy’s ability with the bat, having that down the order for us is useful as well."

Stokes reiterated his faith in Bashir’s primary role: "But if it ever comes down to picking our best, number one spinner, selection would go the other way."

The long-term implications for Bashir largely hinge on how Jacks performs in this unexpected second chance, an opportunity that seemed remote just months ago.

Jacks has been largely absent from Test discussions since earning two caps in Pakistan in December 2022, with his white-ball career flourishing in the interim.

Will Jacks will play in Brisbane, but Stokes is adamant Bashir is still England's No 1 spinner

However, Stokes believes Jacks now has a fresh pathway. "Yeah, definitely. He’s been playing so well in the nets and the time he’s been out here training," he said.

"Since coming into the squad in Pakistan and starting off very, very well, he’s turned himself into the cricketer I always thought he could be. He’s incredibly talented and I think he’s gone from strength to strength since two and a half, three years ago. It’s great for us that we’ve got someone who’s looking in pretty good order coming into a big Test match."

Jacks’ inclusion comes as a direct replacement for the injured paceman Mark Wood, who is sidelined with a left knee injury.

Wood underwent surgery on the joint in March and has been observed walking with difficulty and heavy strapping recently.

While the third Test in Adelaide appears an ambitious target for his return, the Boxing Day clash in Melbourne is considered a more realistic goal.

"With Woody, it’s obviously a little bit of a setback, but he’s doing everything that he can and the medical group are doing everything they can to try and get him to potentially be available for the last three," Stokes confirmed.

"We’ve got a lot more time to go on this tour and we’ll just see how things play out with that."