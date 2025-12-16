What time are The Best Fifa Football Awards and who will win?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The faintly ludicrously named The Best Fifa Football Awards return this evening with stars of the sport set to be honoured in a glitzy ceremony in Qatar.

After splitting from the much more universally-recognised Ballon d’Or in 2016, Fifa has held its own annual award show to try and claim a slice of the ever-increasing fascination with individual personalities and honours in a team sport.

The previous Best Awards in 2024 saw Vinicius Jr named the best men’s player, righting what some saw as a perceived wrong when Rodri was named that year’s Ballon d’Or winner, causing Real Madrid to have a massive tantrum and boycott the ceremony.

Aitana Bonmati won the best women’s player award for the second year running and she is nominated again this year, seeking a hat-trick, with Doha playing host to the ceremony this evening, little more than a week after another big Fifa-led event – the World Cup draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 edition of The Best Fifa Football Awards:

When do The Best Fifa Football Awards start?

The Best Fifa Football Awards 2025 are taking place on Tuesday 16 December 2025 at Fairmont Katara Hall in Doha, Qatar. The ceremony is due to start at around 5pm GMT (8pm local).

How can I watch?

The ceremony is available to watch live, for free, via the official Fifa website and Fifa+ platform with coverage set to begin at 5pm GMT. No login or subscription is required, simply visit the website at the start time to begin streaming.

Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati has won the Best Fifa Women’s Player award for each of the past two years ( Getty Images )

How are the winners selected?

Performances between August 11 2024 and August 2 2025 have been taken into consideration so those players who excelled in the 2024-25 season, in tournaments such as the Champions League, domestic leagues, Women’s Euros and Club World Cup will be winning awards.

A total of 12 awards will be presented, with the winners in the women's and men's categories for best player, coach and goalkeeper decided by votes cast by national team captains and coaches, media representatives from each Fifa member association and registered fans. Each of these four groups will carry equal weight, accounting for 25 per cent of the total vote.

The best men’s and women’s XIs will be selected through votes from professional footballers and fans worldwide while the Marta Award and Puskas Award for best goals will see voting equally shared between fans and a panel of Fifa legends.

Who are the nominees for each award?

Best Fifa Men’s Player

Ousmane Dembele (PSG/France)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG/Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/France)

Nuno Mendes (PSG/Portugal)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea/England)

Pedri (Barcelona/Spain)

Raphinha (Barcelona/Brazil)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)

Vitinha (PSG/Portugal)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)

Best Fifa Women’s Player

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea/France)

Nathalie Bjorn (Chelsea/Sweden)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona/Spain)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea/England)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal/Spain)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current/Malawi)

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon/France)

Melchie Dumornay (PSG/Haiti)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain)

Lindsey Heaps (Lyon/USA)

Lauren James (Chelsea/England)

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal/England)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona/Poland)

Claudia Pina (Barcelona/Spain)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal/England)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal/England)

Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson (Liverpool/Brazil)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG, Man City/Italy)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich/Germany)

David Raya (Arsenal/Spain)

Yann Sommer (Inter/Switzerland)

Wojciech Szczesny (Barcelona/Poland)

Best Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC/Germany)

Cata Coll (Barcelona/Spain)

Christiane Endler (Lyon/Chile)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea/England)

Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride/England)

Chiamake Nnadozie (Paris FC, Brighton/Nigeria)

Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Man United/USA)

Best Fifa Men’s Coach

Javier Aguirre (Mexico)

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Luis Enrique (PSG)

Hansi Flick (Barcelona)

Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)

Roberto Martinez (Portugal)

Arne Slot (Liverpool)

Best Fifa Women’s Coach

Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)

Jonatan Giraldez (Lyon)

Seb Hines (Orlando Pride)

Renee Slegers (Arsenal)

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Fifa Puskas Award (best men’s goal)

Alerrandro: Vitoria vs Cruzeiro – 19 August 2024

vs Cruzeiro – 19 August 2024 Alessandro Deiola: Cagliari vs Venezia – 18 May 2025

vs Venezia – 18 May 2025 Pedro de la Vega: Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders – 31 July 2025

vs Seattle Sounders – 31 July 2025 Santiago Montiel: Independiente vs Independiente Rivadavia – 11 May 2025

vs Independiente Rivadavia – 11 May 2025 Amr Nasser: Al Ahly vs Pharco – 17 April 2025

– 17 April 2025 Carlos Orrantia: Queretaro vs Atlas – 16 April 2025

– 16 April 2025 Lucas Ribeiro: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund – 21 June 2025

vs Borussia Dortmund – 21 June 2025 Declan Rice: Arsenal vs Real Madrid – 8 April 2025

vs Real Madrid – 8 April 2025 Rizky Ridho: Persija Jakarta vs Arema – 9 March 2025

vs Arema – 9 March 2025 Kevin Rodrigues: Kasimpasa vs Rizespor – 9 February 2025

vs Rizespor – 9 February 2025 Lamine Yamal: Espanyol vs Barcelona – 15 May 2025

Fifa Marta Award (best women’s goal)

Jordyn Bugg: North Carolina Courage vs Seattle Reign – 22 March 2025

– 22 March 2025 Mariona Caldentey: Lyon vs Arsenal – 27 April 2025

– 27 April 2025 Ashley Cheatley: Brentford vs Ascot United – 3 November 2024

vs Ascot United – 3 November 2024 Kyra Cooney-Cross: Germany vs Australia – 28 October 2024

– 28 October 2024 Jon Ryong-jong: North Korea vs Argentina – 2 September 2024

vs Argentina – 2 September 2024 Marta: Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current – 17 November 2024

vs Kansas City Current – 17 November 2024 Vivianne Miedema: Wales vs Netherlands –5 July 2025

–5 July 2025 Kishi Nunez: Argentina vs Costa Rica – 8 September 2024

vs Costa Rica – 8 September 2024 Lizbeth Ovalle: Tigres vs Guadalajara – 3 March 2025

vs Guadalajara – 3 March 2025 Ally Sentnor: USA vs Colombia – 20 February 2025

vs Colombia – 20 February 2025 Khadija Shaw: Hammarby vs Manchester City – 21 November 2024

Other awards

A best men’s XI and a best women’s XI will be named on the night, while the Fifa Fan Award and the Fifa Fair Play Award will also be handed out in Doha.