Henry Pollock in contention for individual honour after starring for England
- England's rising star Henry Pollock has been nominated for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award after bursting onto the scene in 2025.
- Pollock made his England debut during the Six Nations, starred for Northampton Saints, was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour, and recently gained attention for his response to the haka.
- The Breakthrough Player shortlist also includes Fabian Holland (New Zealand), Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (Australia), and Ethan Hooker (South Africa).
- South African players dominate the World Rugby Player of the Year shortlist, with Pieter-Steph du Toit (seeking a third win after 2019 and 2024 successes), Malcolm Marx, and Ox Nche nominated alongside France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who was player of the 2025 Six Nations.
- The winners of the World Rugby Awards will be revealed on Saturday, 22 November, across World Rugby’s digital platforms.