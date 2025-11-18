England star Henry Pollock nominated for major global award after stunning year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rising England star Henry Pollock has been nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year, while South Africa superstars overwhelmingly dominate the Player of the Year shortlist at the World Rugby Awards.

The 20-year-old Pollock made his England debut during the Six Nations at the start of the year before starring in Northampton Saints’s impressive run to the Investec Champions Cup final in the spring, being selected for the victorious British and Irish Lions tour over the summer and now helping England extend their winning streak to 10 games this autumn during the ongoing Quilter Nations Series.

The flanker has shown a nose for the try-line during his nascent international career, scoring twice off the bench on debut during England’s 68-14 hammering of Wales in the Six Nations and dotting down again as a replacement in the first match of the autumn – a 25-7 win over Australia.

He made headlines again this past weekend after standing at the front of England’s semi-circular response to the haka, licking his lips in anticipation and staring down the All Blacks before a statement 33-19 triumph – just a third win in the past 22 meetings between the sides.

Should he win, Pollock would become the first Englishman since current captain Maro Itoje in 2016 to lift the Breakthrough Player Award.

However, he faces stiff competition from the rest of the four-man shortlist in the form of New Zealand’s Dutch-born lock Fabian Holland, Australia rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and South Africa wing Ethan Hooker.

While Hooker is the sole South African representative among the Breakthrough Player shortlist, three of the four nominees for World Rugby Player of the Year are Springboks.

open image in gallery Henry Pollock (left) will look to add more silverware to his cabinet ( Getty )

Pieter-Steph du Toit will try to become just the third man in history, after All Blacks legends Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, to win the award on three occasions after his 2019 and 2024 success.

The back-rower’s fellow Boks, hooker Malcolm Marx and prop Ox Nche, are also up for the award, as is exciting 22-year-old France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who was named player of the tournament for the 2025 Six Nations after scoring a record eight tries.

The best women's player for 2025 was announced by World Rugby after the recent World Cup in England, and it went to Canada’s goal-kicking lock Sophie de Goede, while the Try of the Year will also be voted on by fans this week with Santiago Cordero, Santiago Pedrero, Lekima Tagitagivalu and Tupou Vaa’i on the shortlist.

open image in gallery South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year in 2024 and will try to retain his award ( AFP via Getty Images )

The winners of the awards will be revealed on Saturday 22 November across World Rugby’s digital platforms.

“The World Rugby Awards represent a celebration of the very best our sport has to offer,” World Rugby chair Brett Robinson said. “From breathtaking tries to breakthrough talents and inspirational leaders, this year’s nominees have shone brightly on the global stage in 2025, truly embodying the values and spirit of rugby.

“On behalf of World Rugby, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each nominee for their remarkable contributions and achievements over the past year.

“Following the recognition of our women’s stars in September, I now look forward with great anticipation to announcing the winners and unveiling the Dream Team of the Year later this month, as we bring the year to a fitting and memorable close.”

World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year nominees

World Rugby Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year nominees

Fabian Holland (New Zealand)

Ethan Hooker (South Africa)

Henry Pollock (England)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (Australia)

International Rugby Players Association Men's 15s Try of the Year nominees