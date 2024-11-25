Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ellie Kildunne win World Rugby player of the year awards
Antoine Dupont and Maddison Levi claimed the sevens titles at a star-studded ceremony in Monaco
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit was named rugby's world player of the year for the second time on Sunday at a ceremony in Monaco, while England's Ellie Kildunne took the women's honours and Antoine Dupont and Maddison Levi claimed the sevens titles.
Flanker Du Toit also won in 2019 and becomes the fourth man to take the honour twice after New Zealand trio Dan Carter, Richie McCaw and Beauden Barrett. He is the third South African winner after Schalk Burger in 2004 and Bryan Habana in 2007.
The all-action forward helped the Springboks to a first Rugby Championship title in five years and followed up with a clean sweep of wins over Scotland, England and Wales in the Autumn series.
Fullback Kildunne was one of the stand-out players in an England team that won all 10 matches played in 2024 as they took the Six Nations and WXV 1 titles.
Dupont's recognition came after his dramatic contribution to France's Olympic gold on home soil and he becomes the first player to take the 15s and sevens title.
Australia's Levi, who was also nominated in 2022 and 2023, was an unstoppable force at the Olympics where she scored a record 14 tries having scored 69 on the SVNS 2024 series - the second-highest figure in men’s series history.
Dupont’s sevens coach Jerome Daret was named coach of the Year, becoming the first sevens coach to take the honour.
Loose forward Wallace Sititi was named men's breakthrough player of the year after a remarkable debut season for New Zealand, while Ireland flanker Erin King took the women's award after hitting the ground running after moving to 15s from sevens after the Paris Olympics.
WORLD RUGBY AWARDS 2024 | NOMINEES
MEN’S 15s
World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year
Winner: Wallace Sititi (NZL)
Nominees:
- Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (RSA)
- Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (ENG)
- Jamie Osborne (IRE)
World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year
Winner: Pieter-Steph du Toit (RSA)
Nominees:
- Caelan Doris (IRE)
- Eben Etzebeth (RSA)
- Cheslin Kolbe (RSA)
International Rugby Players Men’s 15s Try of the Year
Winner: Nolann Le Garrec (France v England, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March)
Nominees:
- James Lowe (Ireland v England, Men’s Six Nations, 10 March)
- Lorenzo Pani (Italy v Wales, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March)
- Akaki Tabutsadze (Georgia v Australia, July Internationals, 20 July)
WOMEN’S 15S
World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year
Winner: Erin King (IRE)
Nominees:
- Caitlyn Halse (AUS)
- Maddie Feaunati (ENG)
- Hannah King (NZL)
World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year
Winner: Ellie Kildunne (ENG)
Nominees:
- Pauline Bourdon Sansus (FRA)
- Alex Matthews (ENG)
- Alex Tessier (CAN)
International Rugby Players Women’s 15s Try of the Year
Winner: Marine Ménager (France v Canada, WXV, 29 September)
Nominees:
- Alyssa D’Incà (Italy v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations, 20 April)
- Georgia Ponsonby (New Zealand v Australia, Pacific Four Series, 25 May)
- Maya Stewart (Australia v Wales, WXV, 28 September)
SEVENS
World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC
Winner: Antoine Dupont (FRA)
Nominees:
- Aaron Grandidier Nkanang (FRA)
- Terry Kennedy (IRE)
World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC
Winner: Maddison Levi (AUS)
Nominees:
- Michaela Blyde (NZL)
- Jorja Miller (NZL)
Other categories with winners announced on 24 November
- International Rugby Players Special Merit Award: Vickii Cornborough (England)
- World Rugby Coach of the Year: Jérôme Daret (France)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments