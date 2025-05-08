British and Irish Lions: The eye-grabbing inclusions and high-profile absentees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell has named his 38-man squad for this summer’s tour of Australia.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the hits and misses of his selection.

Hits

Henry Pollock (England)

Test rookie Pollock is the ultimate bolter.

The 20-year-old only made his England debut in March, scoring two tries off the bench during a 68-14 Six Nations victory over Wales.

His performances for Northampton, including a virtuoso display in last weekend’s shock 37-34 Investec Champions Cup semi-final success at Leinster, reinforced his Lions credentials, with Farrell satisfying the clamour for his inclusion.

A late addition to the 2021 Lions tour, Harlequins playmaker Smith lost England’s number 10 jersey to Fin Smith during the Six Nations and his place in the squad was from from assured.

But the versatile 26-year-old can also operate at 15 and is arguably the best one-on-one attacker coming from the back.

He joins namesake Fin and Scotland’s Finn Russell as Farrell’s fly-half options, with Sam Prendergast and George Ford among those to miss out.

James Ryan (Ireland)

Initially the frontrunner to succeed Johnny Sexton as Ireland captain after the 2023 World Cup, Ryan has not always been a guaranteed Test starter since then.

The 28-year-old was barely mentioned in many of the predicted Lions selections, partly due to the emergence of team-mate Joe McCarthy.

But the Leinster pair accompany captain Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Tadhg Beirne and Scott Cummings in a formidable stable of second rows.

Misses

Caelan Doris (Ireland)

Touted as a potential tour captain, Ireland and Leinster skipper Doris saw his hopes ruined by an untimely injury.

The 27-year-old back-rower was due to undergo surgery this week on an shoulder issue sustained last weekend during his province’s defeat to Northampton.

Doris has been a standout performer since making his international debut in Farrell’s first match as Ireland head coach in 2020 and is extremely unfortunate.

Owen Farrell (England)

An intriguing call either way given he is the son of head coach Andy Farrell.

The 33-year-old is a natural leader and has played at both 10 and 12 across the last three Lions tours.

But Farrell junior has endured an injury-disrupted season with French club Racing 92, sustained a concussion at the weekend and has not played Test rugby since the 2023 World Cup.

Jamie George (England)

Owen Farrell’s successor as England captain – before the responsibility was subsequently passed to Lions skipper Itoje – has also been overlooked.

The 34-year-old hooker had spoken openly of his desire to join the third Lions tour of his career.

Farrell has instead opted for George’s England team-mate Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ireland pair Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher as his options for the number two jersey.