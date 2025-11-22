( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Wales face a daunting challenge against a wounded New Zealand as they seek a first victory since 1953 over the All Blacks.

The hosts scraped past Japan last week to secure their first victory under head coach Steve Tandy — and one that may prove crucial in terms of seeding for the Rugby World Cup draw. It is a demanding end to November for a side short of confidence with the Springboks to come next week, but Tandy will have been pleased with the character shown as his team just about carved out a much-needed win last time out.

They will no doubt fear a backlash from an All Blacks side beaten at Twickenham last week after another collapse after half time. It was a defeat that led to more scrutiny over Scott Robertson as New Zealand continue to struggle for consistency, and a heavily-changed side might just have a point to prove in Cardiff today.

Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below: