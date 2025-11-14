Meet the All Blacks wing named after Twickenham
Leicester Ofa Ki Wales Twickenham Faingaʻanuku is back in the New Zealand fold after a bold decision paid off
Life can be tough for an outside back with the All Blacks, one’s place always under threat from a constant churn of uber athletes ready to step in, step up and show out on the international stage. Credit, then, must be extended to Leicester Fainga’anuku, back in the New Zealand fold after daring to do things differently.
The first few years of Fainga’anuku’s career had been stock standard for a top talent within the country, moving smoothly through the Tasman Mako in the National Provincial Championship into the Crusaders ranks in Super Rugby, before receiving a call up to the national side. But, just before travelling to a first World Cup in France at the age of 23, the Tongan-born centre or wing turned his back on New Zealand to take up a contract with Toulon in the Top 14. Plenty of All Blacks have called time on their international careers to seek a payday, but this was a player not yet in his prime stepping away just as his club coach, Scott Robertson, took over the national team – the timing felt strange.
“When people hear about this, they think straight to the money, but for those rugby heads who really look into the European competition and the footy they play, it’s got to take guts for a 23-year-old to leave everything behind and head over,” Fainga’anuku explained of his decision at the time.
“That’s the thing that excites me. The money is just the bonus, but the real excitement is competing against some of the best international players in the world every week, the majority of them are up there.”
It was a bold call that looks to have paid off. Two and a bit years on from making the move, the 26-year-old is back with the All Blacks and ever more important, one of their best off the bench after an early introduction against Ireland in Chicago and now starting back-to-back games against Scotland and England. His capacity to cover centre and wing, where he starts on Saturday, has pushed Rieko Ioane down the pecking order, with Fainga’anuku looking an increasingly key figure as former Crusaders boss Robertson evolves his team.
His time at Toulon has clearly benefitted him, though he has now returned to Tasman and the Crusaders. Fainga’anuku spent the entirety of the last Top 14 season as a nailed-on starter at outside centre, and has developed defensive nous and a more rounded game to go along with his physical gifts. From the wing, he is a busy, roaming carrier in the modern mould, while his relationship with Will Jordan should be beneficial, too – the pair were on either wing of the 2019 title-winning Mako side.
‘We’ve watched him closely and he’s still got the ability to break tackles and get his arms through,” All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison said earlier this year. “He’s still got the same swagger and confidence he left with so that’s great to see.”
These next two weeks might be a little more special, or strange, for the 26-year-old. Born during the 1999 Rugby World Cup, his full name is Leicester Ofa Ki Wales Twickenham Faingaʻanuku – a nod from father Ta’u, the former Tonga prop, to the tournament. Tonga, you see, had beaten Italy at Welford Road the day before Fainga’anuku’s arrival at an event primarily hosted at Wales; a meeting with England at Twickenham was up next. What’s in a name? On Saturday afternoon, those in attendance at what is now known as Allianz Stadium might just find out.
