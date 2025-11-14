Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Life can be tough for an outside back with the All Blacks, one’s place always under threat from a constant churn of uber athletes ready to step in, step up and show out on the international stage. Credit, then, must be extended to Leicester Fainga’anuku, back in the New Zealand fold after daring to do things differently.

The first few years of Fainga’anuku’s career had been stock standard for a top talent within the country, moving smoothly through the Tasman Mako in the National Provincial Championship into the Crusaders ranks in Super Rugby, before receiving a call up to the national side. But, just before travelling to a first World Cup in France at the age of 23, the Tongan-born centre or wing turned his back on New Zealand to take up a contract with Toulon in the Top 14. Plenty of All Blacks have called time on their international careers to seek a payday, but this was a player not yet in his prime stepping away just as his club coach, Scott Robertson, took over the national team – the timing felt strange.

open image in gallery Leicester Fainga'anuku spent two seasons with Toulon ( Getty Images )

“When people hear about this, they think straight to the money, but for those rugby heads who really look into the European competition and the footy they play, it’s got to take guts for a 23-year-old to leave everything behind and head over,” Fainga’anuku explained of his decision at the time.

“That’s the thing that excites me. The money is just the bonus, but the real excitement is competing against some of the best international players in the world every week, the majority of them are up there.”

open image in gallery Leicester Fainga’anuku played for New Zealand at the 2023 Rugby World Cup ( PA )

It was a bold call that looks to have paid off. Two and a bit years on from making the move, the 26-year-old is back with the All Blacks and ever more important, one of their best off the bench after an early introduction against Ireland in Chicago and now starting back-to-back games against Scotland and England. His capacity to cover centre and wing, where he starts on Saturday, has pushed Rieko Ioane down the pecking order, with Fainga’anuku looking an increasingly key figure as former Crusaders boss Robertson evolves his team.

His time at Toulon has clearly benefitted him, though he has now returned to Tasman and the Crusaders. Fainga’anuku spent the entirety of the last Top 14 season as a nailed-on starter at outside centre, and has developed defensive nous and a more rounded game to go along with his physical gifts. From the wing, he is a busy, roaming carrier in the modern mould, while his relationship with Will Jordan should be beneficial, too – the pair were on either wing of the 2019 title-winning Mako side.

open image in gallery Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga'anuku are long-time teammates ( REUTERS )

‘We’ve watched him closely and he’s still got the ability to break tackles and get his arms through,” All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison said earlier this year. “He’s still got the same swagger and confidence he left with so that’s great to see.”

These next two weeks might be a little more special, or strange, for the 26-year-old. Born during the 1999 Rugby World Cup, his full name is Leicester Ofa Ki Wales Twickenham Faingaʻanuku – a nod from father Ta’u, the former Tonga prop, to the tournament. Tonga, you see, had beaten Italy at Welford Road the day before Fainga’anuku’s arrival at an event primarily hosted at Wales; a meeting with England at Twickenham was up next. What’s in a name? On Saturday afternoon, those in attendance at what is now known as Allianz Stadium might just find out.