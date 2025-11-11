George Ford tipped to be future England coach after recall to starting side against New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach Steve Borthwick has predicted that George Ford will one day occupy his role after recalling the fly half to his starting side to face New Zealand.

Ford will win his 104th international cap in the encounter with the All Blacks having been preferred to Fin Smith, who started last week’s win over Fiji, and the versatile Marcus Smith, who has been named on the bench.

The 32-year-old spent most of the Six Nations out of the matchday squad but has been praised throughout this year for his leadership within camp, both in terms of how he has guided younger players and for his clarity in meetings.

The son of former England assistant coach Mike Ford, the playmaker has long been tipped for a future in coaching — brother Joe has recently joined him at Sale Sharks overseeing the Prem Rugby club’s attack.

open image in gallery George Ford (right) is the son of former England assistant coach Mike (left) ( Getty Images )

And Borthwick thinks that, should Ford desire to be, he will become England head coach in the future.

“I think he's a phenomenal player,” Borthwick said. “I think I've gone on record saying that, many years from now, he's going to be a brilliant coach.

“I think he's the kind of character, and has such a great understanding of the game, I wouldn't be in any way surprised to say he'd be England [head] coach at some point in the future. I think he will be, if that's where he chooses to go.

open image in gallery Steve Borthwick (right) believes George Ford could hold his role one day ( Getty Images )

“Having a player and a person of that kind, understanding, calmness, leadership, I think he's phenomenal.”

England are without Tommy Freeman for the encounter with the All Blacks, with the versatile back ruled out of the remainder of their Quilter Nations Series campaign with a hamstring problem. Lock Ollie Chessum could yet be fit for the game against Argentina next week having suffered a foot injury.

With Marcus Smith, providing full-back cover as well as for Ford at fly half, the only outside back on the bench, No 8 Ben Earl would be in line to cover centre if required.

While centre is perhaps a position of concern, Borthwick is blessed with playmaking options.

“I think I'm spoilt for choice there,” he admitted. “I could have picked any of the three fly halves and be sat here talking about how they're the right player, because I think they're all terrific. George has played really well this season. I think he played really well from the summer onwards.

“I thought he did a great job against Australia. I think he's a very calm leader, but also has the ability to bring the team forward, bring the team onto the front foot. That's what we're looking for him to do on Saturday.”