George Ford and Freddie Steward have been recalled to the England starting side to face New Zealand, but Steve Borthwick has been dealt a blow with Ollie Chessum and Tommy Freeman ruled out.

Freeman has been struggling with a hamstring issue after the game against Fiji, while Chessum suffered a foot injury in the win. Neither has made it to be involved in Saturday, though Tom Roebuck is fit to feature after an ankle problem.

There are just two changes to the starting XV that faced Australia in England’s Quilter Nations Series opener, with Alex Coles taking the place of Chessum and Ollie Lawrence partnering Fraser Dingwall for a second week in a row in the centres.

Ellis Genge, who led the team out as captain last week, reverts to a strong bench that still includes Tom Curry and Henry Pollock, while Marcus Smith is preferred to Fin Smith as fly half cover with his ability to cover full-back perhaps key.

There is no place for Elliot Daly despite his return to training after breaking his arm during the British and Irish Lions tour. There are, however, six Lions squadmates among the replacements.

“I’m pleased with the progress we are making,” said Borthwick. “Without doubt, New Zealand are one of the best teams in the world and facing them is always a special challenge.

“Playing in front of a packed-out Allianz Stadium means a huge amount to the players. The support we’ve had throughout this series has been outstanding, and we want it loud again on Saturday.”

England enter the game against the All Blacks on a nine-match winning run, though were narrowly beaten by Scott Robertson’s side last November.

They have not beaten New Zealand since the semi-final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, while their last win in the fixture at Twickenham was in 2012.

England XV to face New Zealand at Twickenham (Saturday 15 November, 3.10pm GMT): 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Alex Coles; 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock; 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Marcus Smith.