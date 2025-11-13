New Zealand captain Scott Barrett passed fit to start for All Blacks against England
The lock had missed the win over Scotland with a leg laceration but returns to Scott Robertson’s starting side
New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has been passed fit to start for the All Blacks against England.
Barrett missed the hard-fought win over Scotland after suffering a leg laceration in the game against Ireland in Chicago, but returns to partner Fabian Holland in the second row in a major boost for Scott Robertson.
With wing Caleb Clarke ruled out due to a concussion, Robertson reshuffles his backline with Billy Proctor partnering Quinn Tupaea in the centres and Leicester Fainga’anuku shifted out to the wing.
Will Jordan is retained at full-back with Damian McKenzie continuing to provide impact off a strong bench that also includes Wallace Sititi, pushed out of the starting side by the return of Simon Parker on the blindside.
The All Blacks won all three meetings between the two sides last year and have not lost to England at Twickenham since 2012, though they face a home side that have won their last nine matches.
“Twickenham is one of the iconic venues in world rugby and there is nothing quite like hearing 80,000 fans singing ‘Swing Low’ to get the adrenaline pumping,” head coach Robertson said. “Recent games against England have been incredibly close-fought, and both teams are coming off a run of wins, so we are expecting an epic clash on Saturday afternoon. We will embrace the atmosphere and the occasion.”
New Zealand XV to face England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (Saturday 15 November, 3.10pm GMT): 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Peter Lakai; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Leroy Carter; 15 Will Jordan.
Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Wallace Sititi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Damian McKenzie.
