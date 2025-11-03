Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gareth Southgate addresses next job prospects amid Manchester United rumours

Sir Gareth Southgate calls for better role models for ‘isolated’ boys
  • Gareth Southgate, who departed as England manager in summer 2024, is currently promoting his new book and considering his next career step.
  • He indicated that it is not definite he will remain in football, highlighting his passion for working with young men outside the sport.
  • When asked about the possibility of managing Manchester United, Southgate noted the club's current manager is performing well and gave a non-committal answer.
  • Southgate had previously been linked with the Old Trafford position due to his connection with Sir Dave Brailsford, whose involvement at United has since reduced.
  • While not entirely ruling out a future return to football, Southgate stressed he is presently content outside the game and dismissed any notion of entering politics.
