Gareth Southgate addresses next job prospects amid Manchester United rumours
- Gareth Southgate, who departed as England manager in summer 2024, is currently promoting his new book and considering his next career step.
- He indicated that it is not definite he will remain in football, highlighting his passion for working with young men outside the sport.
- When asked about the possibility of managing Manchester United, Southgate noted the club's current manager is performing well and gave a non-committal answer.
- Southgate had previously been linked with the Old Trafford position due to his connection with Sir Dave Brailsford, whose involvement at United has since reduced.
- While not entirely ruling out a future return to football, Southgate stressed he is presently content outside the game and dismissed any notion of entering politics.